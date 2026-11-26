Scott Peden survived an e-bike battery explosion that killed his partner and two children. He now campaigns for stricter safety regulations on lithium-ion batteries sold online.

Scott Peden, a thirty-year-old father from Cambridge, has survived a devastating house fire caused by an electric bike battery explosion that claimed the lives of his partner Gemma and their two young children. The tragedy occurred in a Cambridge property where Peden had stored a second-hand replacement battery for his nine-hundred-pound electric bike, which he used for his daily commute to work. He spent four weeks in an induced coma before waking to learn that his partner and their children had perished in the blaze.

Incident Details And Battery Origins

During the inquest at Huntingdon Coroner's Court, Peden explained that the original battery on his electric bike had been stolen. Unable to afford a new official replacement, he purchased a second-hand battery from Facebook, which the seller claimed was in perfect working order. He believed this substitute was safe to use and stored it in his home, unaware of the potential dangers associated with unverified lithium-ion power sources. The battery exploded under the stairs while his family was asleep, igniting a rapid fire that engulfed the property.

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Coroner Findings And Investigation

Coroner Elizabeth Grey recorded conclusions of death by misadventure for Gemma and the children. She stated that there was insufficient evidence to determine whether repairs performed on the second-hand battery directly caused the fire. The investigation focused on the rapid spread of flames and smoke, which filled the house in seconds after the initial explosion. The coroner's decision highlights the lack of regulatory oversight on aftermarket e-bike components sold through informal online marketplaces.

Survivor Account And Immediate Response

Peden described hearing a massive bang that felt like a bowling ball dropping next to him while he lay in bed. He left his room to find flames already present and jumped out of a window to escape before re-entering through a back door to locate the source of the fire. He realized the fire was uncontrollable and shouted for Gemma to jump from the window, but he never heard from them again. Approximately thirty firefighters from six different crews arrived at the scene around one in the morning to battle the intense blaze.

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Victim Tributes And Family Loss

Gemma, aged thirty-one, was described as an artistic mother who loved drawing and coloring. Their daughter Lilly, aged eight, was remembered as the cheekiest little girl, while their son Oliver, aged four, loved motorbikes, cars, and his sister. Both children died in the hospital after the fire, and two family dogs were also killed in the incident. The extreme heat and smoke left the property's walls charred black and smashed windows throughout the home.

Advocacy And Safety Campaign

Since the tragedy, Scott Peden has launched a campaign calling for a complete ban on the sale of lithium batteries for e-scooters and e-bikes. He expressed deep regret over the purchase, stating that he would have preferred riding a traditional bicycle if he had known the risks. Peden emphasized that he felt punished for trying to make his life easier and lost everything in one night due to the dangers of these unregulated energy storage devices.