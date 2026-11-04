Father Stops School Shooter in Oregon After Fierce 911 Call

John Gianmaco confronted a gunman at Silver Trail Elementary in Oregon on October 15. This article details the heroic intervention that ended the tragedy and saved students.

John Gianmaco intervened to stop a school shooting at Silver Trail Elementary in Oregon on October 15 after hearing a frantic report from another father. The incident, which occurred just before 1 p.m., resulted in the death of the shooter and the protection of several students at the special needs classroom.

Heroic Intervention at Silver Trail Elementary

John Gianmaco took decisive action after witnessing a man named John climbing the fence of the school. He reported the threat to dispatchers by stating there was someone with a gun at the location. Despite being told not to get involved, he refused to stay back and entered the building to confront the attacker.

Also read Hero dad who stopped Oregon school shooter showed incredible resolve in 911 call

Upon entering the special education classroom, he observed a teacher struggling with the gunman. He fired shots at the attacker to neutralize the immediate threat and ensure the safety of the students inside. The teacher escaped the room as the confrontation unfolded.

Chronology of the Fatal Encounter

Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene at 1:02 p.m., merely four minutes after John was first spotted scaling the perimeter. This rapid response time coincided with the moments after the other parent contacted emergency services about the ongoing crisis. By the time authorities entered, the gunman was already dead due to the shots fired by Gianmaco.

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The attacker had previously fired through locked doors before being stopped. His actions resulted in the deaths of three children and a teacher within the special needs classroom. One additional student suffered critical injuries during the event.

Emotional 911 Communication Details

Audio released on Tuesday, October 3, revealed the intense conversation between the other father and the 911 dispatcher. The caller identified the location as Silver Trail Elementary and expressed extreme distress about the situation unfolding at his daughter's school.

When the dispatcher advised him to remain outside for his own safety, the father shouted that he was going to kill the shooter to protect the children. He stated he did not know the identity of the gunman and was driving to the school to intervene personally.

Gianmaco Describes Critical Moments

John Gianmaco later explained his actions to reporters, describing how panic fueled his immediate reaction upon seeing the suspect. He opened his vehicle center console to retrieve a weapon and rushed toward the entrance where the threat was located.

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He recounted hearing children pleading for their lives and hearing gunfire as he approached the building. His goal was to ensure the attacker could not harm anyone else after he engaged the shooter directly.

Impact on the School Community

The intervention prevented further loss of life during the chaotic event at the educational facility. Gianmaco has since been praised for his bravery in stopping the gunman before additional casualties could occur.

The tragedy has left the local community mourning the loss of the three children and the teacher. Officials continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the interactions that led to the fatal outcome.