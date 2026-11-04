Father Stops School Shooter at Silver Rail Elementary in Oregon

Kaylub Giamanco, a father of two students, shot and killed 16-year-old John at Silver Rail Elementary in Bend, Oregon, on October 15, 2026, after three children and a teacher were killed.

On October 15, 2026, Kaylub Giamanco intervened in a lethal attack at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, stopping a gunman before more lives were lost. Giamanco, a father of two students at the school, entered the building to confront the attacker who had already killed three children and a teacher in a special needs classroom. By neutralizing the threat inside the school, Giamanco prevented further casualties in an event that has since drawn national attention for its swift and decisive action.

Giamanco Intervenes at Silver Rail School

Kaylub Giamanco identified himself to dispatchers as the armed civilian who shot and killed the 16-year-old attacker on October 15, 2026. The incident occurred at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, where Giamanco had already lost three children and a teacher inside a special needs classroom before his intervention. Newly released 911 audio captures Giamanco's warning to a dispatcher that he was about to take action, highlighting the immediacy of the danger.

Also read Authorities release 911 call from the man who killed shooter inside Oregon elementary school

Giamanco told the dispatcher there was someone with a gun at his daughter's school as he was driving home for lunch. The operator urged him not to get involved, but the father refused to stay back. This is my daughter's school! he shouted. I'm about to go kill this kid. When asked if he knew the identity of the gunman, Giamanco responded that he did not know who the shooter was and was just driving to the school.

The 911 operator tried to get a more comprehensive physical description, but the call was cut off before Giamanco could answer. Officers arrived at the school at 1:02 p.m., four minutes after John was first spotted climbing the fence and two minutes after Giamanco placed his call. By the time police arrived, John was dead.

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The Shooter's Actions and Casualties

Before being stopped, John, who was armed with his mother's shotgun, shot through locked doors and killed three children and a teacher in the special needs classroom. One other student was critically wounded and another teacher was injured during the rampage. Authorities confirmed John fired as many as 15 shots with a 12-gauge shotgun and had 44 rounds remaining at the time he was killed.

Giamanco said that when he spotted John climbing the school fence, panic fled into his brain, and that is when he opened his center console. That is when he started hearing children pleading for their lives and then he started hearing gunfire and he just started Army crawling faster and faster. He told himself this is probably the last thing that he is ever going to do, according to his interview with Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Once inside the school, Giamanco made his way to the special education classroom, where he saw a teacher struggling with John. He fired at the shooter, allowing the teacher to escape the room. He was scrambling for his weapon, Giamanco said of John. I looked at him and I shot him two more times to make sure that he couldn't move because I was afraid of him shooting anybody else.

Family Reactions and Aftermath

Giamanco's mother, Freeman, recounted the phone call she received from her son after the shooting. He said, Mom, I just shot and killed somebody. And he said, A man went into my daughters' school and, um, shot kids. And he said, And I looked at him point blank and I shot and killed him, mom, Freeman told CBS LA.

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Freeman told him he saved a lot of lives and he said, Mom, I couldn't save them all. Kaylub has a genuine heart, Freeman explained. Kaylub knew something was not right, so he pulled up onto the grass, grabbed his gun and basically stalked the gunman back into the school. He crawled through a window that the gunman had shot out, he Army-crawled through the window.

Freeman said the aftermath has been difficult for her son, who is having a hard time with it, again, you know, the idea of not being able to save them all, right? So when he closes his eyes the things he thinks about what could I have done differently? How could I have done it better? She added that Giamanco is not seeking recognition for his actions but rather wishes to express his gratitude to the first responders, school personnel and community for the outpouring of love and support.

Giamanco opened up about the harrowing moments in an interview with Oregon Public Broadcasting, detailing the split-second decisions that defined the event. His actions on October 15, 2026, have been credited with saving the lives of the remaining students and staff at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon. The community continues to process the trauma of the day, which remains a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and preparedness in educational settings.