Alec Chadwick and son Riley jailed for smuggling £500k cannabis from Thailand. NCA warns of soaring drug courier arrests and social media recruitment tactics.

The National Crime Agency has confirmed the sentencing of Alec Peter Chadwick and his son Riley Peter Emerson-Chadwick for their role in a major drug smuggling operation. The pair were convicted for attempting to transport £500,000 worth of cannabis from Thailand to the United Kingdom, a scheme that ended with their arrest at Heathrow Airport in July. This case highlights the ongoing efforts by UK authorities to intercept significant quantities of Class B drugs entering the country.

Arrest Details and Prison Sentences

Alec Peter Chadwick, aged 39, and Riley Peter Emerson-Chadwick, aged 20, were detained by Border Force officers upon their arrival in the UK. The investigation revealed that officers discovered 33.5kg of cannabis concealed within the luggage of Riley Peter Emerson-Chadwick. Additionally, they found 16.75kg of the substance inside the luggage of his father, Alec Peter Chadwick. The total haul of 50.25kg represents the significant volume of drugs they attempted to smuggle into the nation.

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The defendants first appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on July 15, where they entered guilty pleas for the offense of smuggling cannabis. Following these initial hearings, the case proceeded to the Isleworth Crown Court for sentencing. On Tuesday, the court handed down prison terms to both men, reflecting the severity of their crimes and the substantial quantity of drugs involved in the plot.

Alec Peter Chadwick, who resides in Millbrook, Southampton, and is currently unemployed, was sentenced to a term of two years and eight months in prison. His son, Riley Peter Emerson-Chadwick, a labourer living in Christchurch, Bournemouth, received a sentence of two years. The court deemed these sentences appropriate given the evidence presented and the guilty pleas entered by both defendants during the legal proceedings.

Surge in Drug Courier Arrests

The National Crime Agency reported a dramatic increase in the number of individuals attempting to smuggle cannabis into the UK by air. Between 2023 and 2024, the number of cannabis smugglers caught arriving in the country by plane rose by 464 percent. The statistics show an increase from 142 arrests in 2023 to 801 arrests in 2024, indicating a sharp escalation in these criminal activities.

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This upward trend continued into the following year, with the figure rising to 976 arrests in 2025. Officials predict that the number of attempts will continue to climb, potentially reaching even higher levels in 2026. In the first six months of the current year alone, 600 air passenger couriers were arrested at UK airports, underscoring the persistent and growing nature of this criminal threat.

Border Force data further supports these figures, reporting that cannabis seizures are at a record high. The agency noted a 50 percent increase in seizures compared to the previous year. These statistics reflect the heightened scrutiny and successful interventions by border officials in intercepting illicit substances before they can enter the domestic market.

Social Media Recruitment Tactics

The National Crime Agency warned that organized crime groups frequently approach potential couriers through social media platforms. These criminal networks often offer victims a 'free' holiday and spending money in exchange for transporting cannabis back to the UK from countries like Thailand. Once the courier arrives, the criminals recover the drugs and sell them on to other offenders for substantial profit.

Peter Jones, a senior investigating officer at the National Crime Agency, emphasized that there is no such thing as a free holiday. He stated that individuals tempted by these offers pay with a criminal conviction, jail terms, and significantly damaged future career and travel prospects. Jones also highlighted that profits from cannabis smuggling are used to fund the trafficking of other drugs, which have a toxic effect on communities.

The recruitment process typically involves targeting vulnerable individuals with promises of easy money and luxury experiences. However, the reality for those caught is severe legal consequences. The National Crime Agency urges the public to understand that these crime groups exploit trust and generosity to further their illegal operations, which contribute to wider crime in local communities.

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Recent High-Profile Smuggling Cases

The sentencing of the Chadwicks follows a series of high-profile arrests involving British nationals and others attempting to smuggle cannabis. For instance, Paige Crisp, aged 24, was jailed for more than two years after helping a gang smuggle £13.8 million worth of cannabis. Crisp and a group of 11 Britons were stopped by Border Force officers with 460kg of drugs in 22 suitcases at Birmingham Airport on August 9, 2024.

Similarly, Amy Jayne Durban, aged 45, was arrested at Heathrow Airport on July 6 after attempting to smuggle more than £500,000 of Thai cannabis. Officers found 51.2kg of the Class B drug in two suitcases after she flew in from Bangkok. Durban had previously boasted online that she was 'on her way home to cut the grass,' a statement that investigators later used as evidence in her case.

Another recent case involved teenager Noah Barker, who was recruited on Snapchat by a crime group. The 19-year-old was lured with the promise of a free holiday to Thailand but was caught with over 20kg of cannabis upon his arrival at Heathrow Airport on July 10. Barker was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison at Southampton Crown Court in September for smuggling Class B drugs and violent disorder.

Crackdown in Thailand and Legal Risks

Thai authorities have recently announced a crackdown on drug smuggling, imposing strict penalties on those caught attempting to transport cannabis. Offenders now face fines of around £680 per kilogram. Given that the average haul equates to 26kg, this can result in fines of up to £17,680. If the smuggler cannot pay the fine, they may face imprisonment for up to two years in Thailand.

These international measures add another layer of risk for individuals considering such crimes. The combination of strict penalties in both the UK and Thailand, along with sophisticated border surveillance, makes smuggling increasingly dangerous. Authorities continue to collaborate across borders to disrupt these supply chains and apprehend those involved in transporting illicit substances.

The consistent pattern in these cases shows that organized crime groups rely on a steady stream of couriers to move drugs from Southeast Asia to Europe. By understanding the mechanisms of recruitment and the severe consequences of arrest, the public can be better protected from exploitation. The National Crime Agency remains committed to dismantling these networks and reducing the flow of drugs into the UK.