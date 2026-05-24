Father Say's He Will Never Forgive E-Scooter Driver Who Killed His Sons

A father whose children were killed in an e-scooter crash has said he will never forgive the driver who ploughed into them in a case that has left a community reeling. The 21-year-old driver, Deimante Ziobryte, was sentenced to just three months in jail, suspended for 12 months.

A father whose children were killed in an e-scooter crash has said he will never forgive the driver who ploughed into them. Deimante Ziobryte, 21, was driving in Pitsea, Essex, when she collided with Roman Casselden, 16, and his sister Darcie Casselden, nine, at a junction on February 1 last year.

The siblings, who were on an e-scooter together, suffered catastrophic injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver failed to stop at the scene of a crash and was spared jail after the judge heard she had recently given birth. CCTV caught Ziobryte, of Benfleet, Essex, driving away before eventually stopping. Basildon Magistrates Court heard she made calls to her brother and partner but failed to contact emergency services or return to the scene





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E-Scooter Crash Killing Forgiveness Father Custody Emotions

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