Father's decision to take daughters into women's restroom sparks debate

A father's decision to take his two daughters into a women's restroom at a QuikTrip gas station sparked debate after a video of the incident went virAl. The man who confronted the father argued that the girls should have been taken to the mens restroom,though the police explained that taking girls into the men's restroom could raise the same type of safety concerns.

A father of two girls headed viral after sharing a video that sparked debate over his decision to grab his daughters into a womens restroom.

Brodsky posted a TikTok video of his girls washing their hands in the bathroom. an unidentified man wearing sunglasses on his head was seen standing angrily in the doorway of the bathroom as a manager tried to mediate. The man argued that his wife and her mother were waiting to use the restroom and described his mother-in-law as extremely ill, but they wouldn't enter the restroom untill Brodsky left.

The manager could have taken the girls into the bathroom for Brodsky, the man said. Brodsky left the bathroom, and the man was still on the phone with the police near checkout. the man was making a large agreement about Brodsky taking his little girls to the womens restroom because he wanted him to take them to the men's restroom. brodsky said police explained to the man that taking girls into the mens restroom could raise the same type of safety concerns.

He said ultimately, the police could not do anything and asked the man to depart the store. Brodsky praised the efforts of the employees at reassuring his girls that they were safe and highlighted Melissa's efforts of stepping in to help out. Employees even gave the girls free Icees on their way out.

He called on people to stop berating parents who are just trying to be there for their kids and said there regularly isnt a perfect answer for girl dads and boy moms. He also called on viewers to not take action against the man in the video, hoping the video reaches the man and he rEalizes he was wrong





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Quiktrip Women's Restroom Men's Restroom Safety Concerns Parenting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Drag kings, dark bars and bowling: An actually good guide to Father's Day in DallasNot only does Mike's Gemini have the best dirty martini in the city, they also have hot dogs (and a ciggie machine).

Read more »

Last-minute Father's Day gifts on sale that will still arrive in timeIf you haven't bought a Father's Day gift yet, there are still many great options on sale that can arrive before the holiday. This guide highlights deals on items like earbuds, rugged gear, organization tools, and AirPods Pro, all priced below MSRP with fast shipping.

Read more »

Moen Is Selling a Luxury Porta-Potty For Father's DayMoen is selling a special Port-A-Suite for Father's Day for just $621, but there's only one available as it goes to the faster buyer.

Read more »

Opinion: On the father I was, and the father I becameI have learned so much from my two children.

Read more »