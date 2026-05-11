Father's Day Spending Surges, With £15 Extra Spent Compared to Mother's Day

The average spend on Father's Day gifts and cards this year – June 21 - is expected to reach £54.38, according to discount code website MyVoucherCodes. This is £14.63 more than the average amount people were planning to spend on Mother's Day, with the typical spend on mothers at £39.75.

It has traditionally been seen as the poor relation of Mother's Day . But changing buying habits and rising costs mean we will spend nearly £15 extra on gifts for Father's Day this year, according to new research.

The average spend on Father's Day gifts and cards this year – June 21 - is expected to reach £54.38, according to discount code website MyVoucherCodes. This is £14.63 more than the average amount people were planning to spend on Mother's Day, when similar research took place, with the typical spend on mothers at £39.75. Barely a decade ago, polls suggested we were spending little more than half the amount on our fathers than we were on our mothers.

Ironically part of the reason for the turnaround appears to be mothers themselves wanting to spoil the men in their lives. In addition, popular Father's Day gift choices - such as alcohol and meals out - have gone up in price disproportionately. Alcohol and food items were the most popular presents, each chosen by 27% of the 2,000 respondents. Alcohol and food items were the most popular Father's Day presents, each chosen by 27% of those polled.

Join the discussionWhy do you think dads are now being spoilt more than mums when it comes to gifts? What's your view? That was followed closely by gift cards, which account for 24% of planned purchases.

However, not all gifts hit the mark. The research showed that jewellery ranks as the least ideal gift for dads, with 17 per cent of respondents naming it as their least preferred option.

'Father's Day spending is set to be noticeably higher this year, with our research showing shoppers plan to spend almost £15 more on dads than mums,' Sarah-Jane Outten, a shopping expert at MyVoucherCodes, told the Daily Mail. 'There are a few reasons behind this shift. 'In many households, mums are still the ones organising and purchasing gifts for Father's Day, and they're often more inclined to really spoil the dads in their lives with more expensive treats or multiple presents.

'At the same time, the cost of gifting has simply gone up. 'Popular Father's Day choices like food, meals out and alcohol have all seen price increases over the past year, so even shoppers sticking to similar gift ideas are finding themselves spending more at the checkout. ' She suggested setting a budget, planning ahead, looking for discount codes and making the most of multi-buy deals to help keep costs down.

Social changes may also account for Father's Day becoming more of a priority for families than in decades gone by. Psychologists say the turnaround may be partly explained by fathers playing more of a hands-on part in parenting as traditional gender roles have broken down. Closer emotional bonds between children and fathers compared to previous generations may also play a part. Some 2,000 people across the UK were surveyed by OnePoll in April for the Father's Day survey.

A previous survey of 2,000 people across the UK about Mother's Day was carried out by OnePoll in February





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Father's Day Mother's Day Gift Spending Changing Habits Price Increases Popular Choices Least Ideal Gifts Shopping Expert Psychologists Gender Roles Closer Emotional Bonds

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Father's Day Spending Surges, With £15 Extra Spent on Gifts Compared to Mother's DayThe average spend on Father's Day gifts and cards this year – June 21 - is expected to reach £54.38, according to discount code website MyVoucherCodes. This is £14.63 more than the average amount people were planning to spend on Mother's Day, with the typical spend on mothers at £39.75.

Read more »