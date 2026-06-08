Father's Day gifts most dads don't want (and what to get instead)

From YETI mugs and Leatherman multi-tools to smart meat thermometers, these thoughtful Father's Day gifts add a personal touch, starting at $12.

Instead of the usual novelty mugs, grilling tools, gag gifts and random tech gadgets that may never leave the box, opt for a more thoughtful gift for dad this Father's Day.

We found everything from durable keeps coffee hot for hours , making it something he'll actually use daily. It's made from durable stainless steel, fits in most cupholders and has thousands of strong reviews backing it up.has a loose fit along the chest and shoulders, so the fabric won't bunch while he works. With dozens of colors to choose from, it's easy to find one that matches his style.

If your dad spends his weekends on the golf course, this give him something he can use for years without emptying your wallet. The 8-pack includes a mix of flathead and Phillips-head screwdrivers, while magnetic tips help hold screws in place during projects. If you're really set on a multi-tool, give him an upgrade with a that hangs in your garage.

The desk organizer features file slots, letter trays and adjustable storage for office essentials, while the garage rack has a built-in eight-outlet power strip for charging power tool batteries and devices. Both help keep dad's workspace neat and tidy.provides precise temperature readings every time. Dad can monitor the wireless thermometer right from his phone, so he doesn't have to stay by the barbecue during cookouts.last a lifetime.

The brand makes its socks right here in the U.S. with mostly merino wool, a material that prevents sweat buildup.keep your dad's electronics up and running and simple to locate. The power bank comes with built-in cables for more efficient travel, while both AirTags and Tile trackers let him find lost luggage, his keys or even the remote.that's $17 on sale. It stores bottles upright and has additional storage for razors, Q-tips and more.

Or go with a Christopher Murray is a commerce writer for Fox News who specializes in topics like outdoor gear, DIY projects, grills, pet products and auto must-haves.





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