Father's Day Gift Ideas for the Dad Who's Hard to Shop For

If you're struggling to find the perfect gift for your dad, husband, or another father figure in your life, we've got you covered. Our list of Father's Day gift ideas includes thoughtful, practical, and exciting presents that are sure to impress. From wireless charging pads and umami-packed condiment trios to scanning tools and luxe sleep masks, we've found the best gifts for the dad who just isn't into gifts. Whether he's into grilling, travel, fitness, or doesn't really have any hobbies, we've got a gift that's sure to suit his interests. So, start shopping now and find the perfect gift for the special dad in your life!

We all know that men are notoriously difficult to shop for - and dads certainly fall into the mix. Now that Father's Day is one week away, you're probably struggling to think of something to buy your dad, husband or another father figure in your life.

Fortunately, we did the work for you by finding thoughtful, practical and exciting gifts for the dad who just isn't into gifts. And even though you're shopping last-minute, these Father's Day gifts don't feel like an afterthought. Start shopping now before it's too late! For the dad who is constantly juggling multiple tech items at a time, this wireless charging pad is a practical and thoughtful gift.

It has space to charge an iPhone, AirPods and an Apple Watch all at the same time. The slim profile hides cords and makes a cluttered space feel more organized. Let's be honest: anyone would be thrilled to receive this umami-packed condiment trio, thought up by the chefs behind the popular Momofuku brand. The set includes a soy sauce, chili crunch and seasoned salt, and all three can be used in so many different dishes and cooking methods.

Plus, they're made of impressive ingredients and come in attractive jars. This scanning tool is perfect for the dad who never wants to ask anyone else for help - even if he needs it. It quickly reads a car's trouble codes to diagnose exactly what's wrong with it. It then gives unlimited repair reports and even monitors the health of the vehicle while you're driving.

Think of it like having a little car mechanic by your side, telling you what to do. If he needs a little extra sleep, this luxe sleep mask is designed to help them get their beauty rest. The weighted feel adds just the right amount of pressure to calm you down, while the fabric has a blackout effect that prevents any light from waking you up.

If they're regularly in the yard gardening and weeding, this garden kneeler is a must. The cushioned base is much more comfortable than the ground and acts as both a spot to kneel and a seat so you don't have to bend over, depending on which way it's flipped. It also has sturdy handles to grab onto and comes with removable side pouches for stashing gardening tools.

Dads are notoriously difficult to shop for, but the last thing we're going to do is resort to a run-of-the-mill coffee mug. So, I gathered the best Father's Day gifts - under $50! - that he would be thrilled to receive. Whether he is into grilling, travel, fitness or, well, doesn't really have any hobbies With a minimalist design and overall sleek look, this backpack is both stylish and rich-looking.

Multiple compartments make the large interior space super organized, while the straps allow it to convert from a backpack to a tote bag. This can be used for commuting, traveling and everything in between. There's a reason Caraways Nonstick Ceramic Pans are a favorite among celebrity chefs, food influencers and the like. They're durable, they make cleanup easy and they look nice enough to leave out on display.

This mini fry pan is perfect for everyday cooking, whether they're making some eggs or sauteeing vegetables. It's a go-to option for home cooks. Perfect for the dad who likes to be able to grill his favorites on the go, this charcoal grill is portable enough to be used when tailgating, at the beach or on the boat. It has a steel cooking grate for easy cleaning and charcoal goodness, with a sturdy porcelain-lined bowl and lid.

Plus, the handle on top makes it easy to tote around. Golfing comes with a lot of stuff, and if the dad in your life is a fan, chances are good that their car is full of accessories taking up space. This trunk organizer features multiple pockets for organizing tees, balls, sunglasses and more, along with a large bottom compartment with adjustable dividers for clothing.

There's even a separated shoe compartment with space for three pairs of shoes and a pouch for your phone. Sturdy handles make it easy to carry around and it collapses flat when not in use to make more space in the trunk. Let the new dad in your life show their pride for their little one. Perfect for the dad who wants everyone to know about the newest blessing in his life, this baseball cap proudly announces his title of





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Father's Day Gifts Gift Ideas Dad Husband Father Figure Wireless Charging Pad Umami-Packed Condiment Trio Scanning Tool Luxe Sleep Mask Garden Kneeler Backpack Nonstick Ceramic Pan Charcoal Grill Trunk Organizer Baseball Cap Magnetic Wristband Hi-Tech Meat Thermometer

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