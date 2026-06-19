Father's Day Deals on Cameras, Lenses, and Tripods from Top Brands

This week's Father's Day deals feature significant savings on photography gear including cameras, lenses, and tripods from leading brands such as Canon, Nikon, Sony, Panasonic, OM System, Manfrotto, Gitzo, Falcam, Fotopro, and Zeiss. Discounts range from hundreds to thousands of dollars. The sale covers entry-level mirrorless camera bundles, professional flagship systems, premium lenses, and travel-friendly tripods. Notable offers include the Fotopro E6 Eagle Series Tripod Kit at $499 (regularly $1,199), the Falcam TreeRoot Carbon Fiber Quick Lock Travel Tripod at $319 (regularly $399), and the Manfrotto Befree Advanced Travel Aluminum Tripod with 494 Ball Head at $165 (regularly $260).

Looking for a Father’s Day gift for the dad-slash-photographer in your life, or maybe that’s you? This week’s Father’s Day deals include substantial savings on cameras, lenses, and tripods from Canon , Nikon , Sony , Panasonic, OM System, Manfrotto, Gitzo, Falcam, Fotopro, and Zeiss, with discounts of hundreds to thousands of dollars on select items.

Photography gear remains one of the most popular Father’s Day gift categories, whether you’re shopping for a beginner looking to upgrade their first camera or an experienced photographer adding a new lens or support system to their kit. This week’s sale includes everything from entry-level mirrorless camera bundles and professional flagship systems to premium lenses and travel-friendly tripods.

Beyond the featured deals below, additional discounts are also available across aThe Fotopro E6 Eagle Series Tripod Kit is built for photographers and videographers who need a sturdy support system without compromising versatility. Its professional design is well-suited to landscape, wildlife, travel, and studio photography, while the current sale drops the price to $499 from its regular $1,199 price.

Falcam TreeRoot Carbon Fiber Quick Lock Travel Tripod Designed with travel photographers in mind, the Falcam TreeRoot combines carbon fiber construction with a compact folding design for easier transport. The inverted ball head offers flexible positioning, and the current discount brings the price down to $319, saving nearly $80 off the regular $399 price.

Manfrotto Befree Advanced Travel Aluminum Tripod with 494 Ball Head The Befree Advanced Travel Tripod remains a popular choice for photographers who want a balance between portability and stability. Paired with Manfrotto’s 494 ball head, it is currently available for $165, representing a $95 savings compared to its regular $260 price.

Manfrotto Befree Advanced Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod with 494 Ball Head For photographers seeking a lighter-weight support solution, the carbon fiber version of the Befree Advanced trims weight while maintaining the stability needed for mirrorless and DSLR systems. The tripod is currently discounted by more than $200, bringing it down to $230 from its usual $430.

Gitzo GT2545T Series 2 Traveler Carbon Fiber Tripod with Center Ball Head & GM2542 Carbon Fiber Monopod This special 50th Anniversary Kit combines Gitzo’s Traveler carbon fiber tripod with a matching carbon fiber monopod, creating a versatile support package for photographers who frequently work on the road. Available for $650 during the promotion, the bundle saves buyers $300 versus its standard $950 price.

The Panasonic GH5 II remains a capable hybrid camera for both photographers and videographers, offering advanced video features, image stabilization, and access to the extensive Micro Four Thirds ecosystem. This Father’s Day bundle lowers the cost to $998, a substantial reduction from its regular $1,618 value. Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV Mirrorless Camera with 14-42mm II Lens Kit Compact, lightweight, and beginner-friendly, the OM-D E-M10 Mark IV pairs a versatile zoom lens with Olympus’ proven image stabilization system.

At $749, the kit is currently selling for $350 less than its standard $1,099 price. Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera with 18-45mm and 55-210mm Lenses and Basic Bundle The EOS R100 offers an approachable entry point into Canon’s RF mirrorless system, making it a strong option for new photographers. This bundle includes both standard and telephoto zoom lenses and is currently available for $734, saving shoppers $280 compared to its regular package price.

Buy the Canon EOS R100 Mirrorless Camera with 18-45mm and 55-210mm Lenses and Basic Bundle new on B&HNikon’s flagship Z9 is paired with the company’s professional 14-24mm f/2.8 lens in a bundle aimed at serious enthusiasts and working professionals. The package currently saves buyers an impressive $1,710, reducing the total investment to $7,075.

Sony a1 Mirrorless Camera with 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II Lens and Essentials+ Kit The Sony a1 remains one of the company’s most advanced mirrorless cameras, combining high resolution, speed, and professional-grade autofocus performance. This bundle package is currently listed at $8,142, saving more than $800 off the standard combined price. For Micro Four Thirds photographers seeking an affordable everyday zoom, the M.Zuiko 14-42mm II covers a versatile focal range in a compact package.

The lens is currently available for just $150, exactly half of its usual $300 selling price. Zeiss Loxia 35mm f/2 Lens for Sony E Designed specifically for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Loxia 35mm f/2 delivers manual-focus precision and the distinctive rendering Zeiss lenses are known for. The lens is currently discounted to $799, representing a significant $550 reduction from its regular $1,349 price.

One of Nikon’s premier ultra-wide zooms, the Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S is a favorite among landscape, architecture, and astrophotography shooters. The current promotion cuts $800 from the regular price, bringing the lens down to $1,897. Canon’s RF 16-28mm f/2.8 IS STM combines a bright constant aperture with an ultra-wide field of view in a relatively compact design. Photographers can currently add it to their kit for $999, down from the usual $1,249.

As Sony’s flagship standard zoom, the FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II remains a go-to option for wedding, event, portrait, and commercial photographers. The lens is currently available for $2,248, providing a $200 discount from its regular $2,448 price.





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