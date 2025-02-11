Father Recounts 'Horrific' Moment Infant Daughter Was Killed While Visiting Dying Mother

A father is speaking out about the unimaginable grief he experienced after his 8-month-old daughter was killed in a car crash while he was visiting his dying mother in the hospital. Robert Hall was visiting his mother in Wales when his daughter Mabli Cariad was struck by a car driven by Bridget Curtis. Mabli tragically passed away, and her funeral took place the day before Hall's mother. Hall says the pain of this loss is too much to bear.

Robert Hall had been visiting his dying mother — who had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease — at Withybush Hospital in the Welsh town of Pembrokeshire, on June 21, 2023, before taking his 8-month-old daughter Mabli Cariad Hall outside for a walk, according to Driver Bridget Curtis, 70, then lost control of her car,'which accelerated forwards colliding with a group of people,' including baby Mabli, per a Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Curtis was charged with causing death by driving dangerously on July 24, 2024, before pleading guilty at Swansea Crown Court on September 20 the same year. On Jan. 23, 2025, Curtis was sentenced to four years in prison, as well as being 'disqualified from driving for eight years and ordered to take an extended retest,' the CPS said in the release., Hall recalled the emotions he and his wife Gwen felt when they were told their baby girl likely wouldn't survive after she was taken to a children's hospital in Bristol.'It was the most horrific thing you could ever hear in your life,' he said. 'At first we just couldn’t believe it, we didn’t want to believe it. It was brutal. Things just got worse and worse and worse. But at least we were able to sit with her, so we did, for hours and hours, surrounded by all these horrible noises coming from these machines.” Hall received a phone call shortly afterward confirming his mother had died. “I’m sitting in a hospital room in Bristol, next to my baby daughter who was fighting for her life and mourning the death of my mother. I don’t have the words to describe that situation,' he added. Given the circumstances, Hall didn't tell his mother what had happened to his baby girl before her death. “She didn’t know what had happened to Mabli, I didn’t tell her. She wanted to know why I wasn’t there because I had been there next to her for the previous two and a half weeks, but I wasn’t there at the end,” he told the outlet. In the interview, Hall — who was also 'hit and thrown into a parking bay' when Curtis lost control of her vehicle — recalled somebody holding 'Mabli's lifeless body' on the day of the accident. 'I’ll never be able to explain what that felt like,” he said.Mabli's funeral took place one day before Hall's mother's. “It’s just another part of this story that you couldn’t write,' he told the outlet. 'I had nothing to do with my mum’s funeral, and I couldn’t be there when she died. All that was taken away from me.” “The pain of that, the trauma of it all, is actually too much to process, to even begin to describe,” he added, per the publication.





