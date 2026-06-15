Father of two boys slain at shopping plaza during violent weekend in South Linden

A normally busy shopping plaza turned into a crime scene Saturday morning when 22-year-old Avante Copeland was shot and killed in South Linden“It was just a lot

Armstrong Williams takes on the news of the week and asks the questions you want answered. Don’t miss our weekly town hall! Avante Copeland died a 22-year-old father of two.

He was an aspiring rapper who loved music, football and his family. A normally busy shopping plaza turned into a crime scene Saturday morning when 22-year-old Avante Copeland was shot and killed in South Linden.

“It was just a lot,” said Kyasia Utley, who works in the plaza. “It’s very nerve wracking, very scary. ”Copeland’s family declined to talk on camera but said he was the father of two little boys and an aspiring rapper who loved music, football and his family.

“Just to see that happen,” Utley said, “it was just very scary, unbelievable. ” A day after the deadly gunfire, a juvenile was wounded in a shooting a few blocks away. The unidentified female is expected to be OK. A second juvenile has been charged in that shooting.

“I feel it’s just petty, dumb stuff a lot of kids I go to school with they are fighting over little things,” said Alayia Parker. “I feel we need more conflict resolution. ” Parker, who will be a high school senior at Linden-McKinley High School , doesn’t live far from where the child was shot. This summer, she is attending We Are Linden’s summer youth program, created to keep kids away from violence.

“We have to keep pushing the needle and give these young folks something to do,” said Ralph Carter, founder of We Are Linden, “letting them know they have a voice, is always a great thing. ”Parker says once the program is over she will walk away with lessons she will use the rest of her life. After a weekend of gunfire in South Linden, neighbors now coming together to try to return peace to the streets.

“We just need to unite and come together, if we talk and keep calm and cool, it will be all right,” Utley said. Pasta sauce recalled in 41 states due to potential salmonella contamination The Food and Drug Administration issued a recall for pasta sauce sold in 41 states because it may be contaminated with salmonella.

One person is dead and almost two dozen injured after a large tent collapsed at a church in Moneta Friday evening, according to Bedford County officials. The Buckeye Country Superfest is returning to Ohio Stadium in Columbus on July 10, 2027, after Saturday's sold-out show drew 60,780 fans. A long-planned effort to make Central Ohio easier and safer to get around is starting with a new pedestrian bridge over Interstate 71 in Grove City. The Hoover R





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