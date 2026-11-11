Father-of-Three Jailed for Stealing Pensioner's £20,000 Rolex in Heartless Online Con

Romanian national Tichine Asan sentenced to two years imprisonment for stealing elderly widower's luxury watch, leaving thousands of pounds out of pocket.

Pensioner David Williams thought he had found a buyer for his £18, 000 Rolex Daytona Cosmograph Oyster Perpetual watch on Facebook Marketplace, but he was cruelly conned by a Romanian national named Tichine Asan, also known as Jack Hillma.

Williams, an 86-year-old widower from Greater Manchester, advertised his luxury watch for sale in late 2025, hoping to use the funds to buy a car. Asan, who had created a fake Facebook account using an IP address from Hull, claimed to live in Warrington, Cheshire, and arranged to meet Williams in Sale town centre on December 15.

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Tchine Asan's Despicable Deception

Asan claimed he had gone to the wrong location and cancelled their meeting, but Williams, who mentioned that he would be wearing a black overcoat and holding an Age UK bag, was unaware that Asan was following him to his home. The conman approached Williams, asked questions about parking, and snatched the Age UK bag, which contained the watch.

Williams' tyres were slashed, and Asan ran away in his car, leaving the elderly pensioner stunned and traumatised.

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Asan Arrested and Sentenced to Two Years in Prison

Detectives tracked Asan down using the IP address from his fake Facebook account and mobile phone data, which proved he had made the 100-mile journey from Hull to Sale, Greater Manchester. He was arrested at Luton airport in May 2026 after landing from a flight from Bucharest, Romania.

Tchine Asan was sentenced to two years imprisonment and a restraining order has been put in place prohibiting him from contacting Williams for the next ten years. The stolen luxury watch has still not been located, leaving Williams with thousands of pounds out of pocket.

Williams' Emotional Reaction to the Crime

Williams, who had regained his confidence after spending months feeling anxious and wary of strangers, expressed relief that Asan was behind bars. He said: 'I'd say if you're not prepared to do the time, don't do the crime'. Williams also said he was glad Asan was in jail, and that's why he attended court to see him face-to-face.

For a few months after the theft, Williams was too afraid to go out in public, but he is now trying to rebuild his confidence. The incident has left him feeling weary of strangers in car parks, and he is always on the alert when walking from his car to his flat.