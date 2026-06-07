Father of murdered university student Henry Nowak slams police for ignoring his pleas for help as killer's family defend their actions

The family of Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old university student who was stabbed to death by Vickrum Digwa, have slammed the police for ignoring his pleas for help. The police officers who responded to the incident have been widely condemned for their handling of the situation, with Henry's father describing the contrast between how his son was treated and how his attacker was treated as 'unbearable'. Digwa's family have defended their actions, with his mother claiming that she did what any mother would do to protect her son. The case has sparked a fresh debate over knife laws in the UK, with Henry's father calling for urgent reforms to the law.

The murder of Henry Nowak sparked national outrage after chilling bodycam footage revealed his final moments. Police officers - who had condemned him as a racist - simply ignored the 18-year-old university student as he repeatedly told them he had been stabbed and couldn't breathe.

Instead of helping him, officers made him sit up and shackled his hands behind his back. As he bled to death, they seemed more concerned about his attacker Vickrum Digwa who told them his hair had been pulled and he had 'a little bruise' over his eye. As Henry slipped out of consciousness, the final words he heard was a police officer telling him he was under arrest for assault.

After Digwa, 23, was jailed for life this week, Henry's heartbroken father Mark described the contrast between how the two young men were treated as 'unbearable'. He said the thought of his son lying in the road scared and bleeding would 'haunt me forever' adding: 'It is my job to protect my children and I failed to keep him safe. I was not there when he needed me most.

' And, while the role of the police in the tragedy has been widely condemned, his words highlight another shocking contrast in the case which is, perhaps, equally as disturbing.

Kiran Kaur, 52, hid her son's bloodied murder weapon in her home with the family insisting she did what any mother would do to protect her son Digwa claimed he was attacked by Henry Nowak in a racially motivated incident and told police the teenager had not been stabbed Digwa was sentenced to life and will serve at least 20 years before being eligible for parole Henry Nowak, from Chafford Hundred in Essex, was described as a keen footballer and was killed months after starting university While Mark's parents felt helpless, it emerged that Digwa's family appeared to do everything they could to try to help their son evade justice.

In the aftermath of the killing, his mother Kiran Kaur, 52, hid her son's bloodied murder weapon in her home with the family insisting she did what any mother would do to protect her son. It shockingly emerged that Digwa asked his mother - who is being held on remand for assisting an offender - to take the weapon away from the murder scene.

His family have spoken exclusively to the Daily Mail revealing their own personal dilemma but insist that Kaur had 'done the right thing'. Speaking from her home in Southampton, Digwa's grandmother Bimla Kaur, 75, said: 'I've been to see her in prison and she's doing the best she can.

'She only did what any mother would have done, which is to protect her child. And now she's going to be punished for this.

' Kiran was described as a 'devout Sikh' and housewife who never worked but instead focused on raising her children in a traditional Sikh household. Bimla insisted that Digwa's mother had done 'a good job' raising her sons but said that Vickrum had been 'a difficult boy' - appearing to blame the environment he grew up in for his troubled behaviour.

She said: 'Vickrum has always been a difficult boy but that's not unusual for children who are born in Britain.

' While Henry's family have been keen to avoid their son's death becoming a political issue, the case has sparked a fresh debate over knife laws in the UK. Weapons-obsessed Digwa repeatedly stabbed Henry with an eight inch blade he said he carried as part of his Sikh faith.

While possessing a blade is illegal in the UK, carrying a knife as part of national costume or for religious reasons are potential lawful defences under Section 139 of the Criminal Justice Act 1988. The Offensive Weapons Act 2019 further protects the right of Sikhs to possess and supply kirpans - a ceremonial sword or dagger that is one of the religion's five articles of faith.

On the night of the tragedy, Digwa was carrying the large dagger in a sheath around his neck, in addition to a smaller traditional kirpan worn under his clothing. Calling for urgent reforms, Henry's father insisted 'common sense' should be applied to the law, and said nobody should be allowed to walk openly through the streets of Britain carrying a knife the size of the weapon used to kill his son.

It further emerged that Digwa's family come from a particularly martial Sikh sect that prides itself on being skilled in the use of swords, knives and other weapons while proclaiming themselves to be the 'commandos' of the faith. He regularly participated in combat sessions with an array of arms as a devoted member of the Nihangs - an ancient order of Sikhism that was formed around 500 years ago to protect the religion and its places of worship at a time when they were under attack from Muslim rulers in Indi





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