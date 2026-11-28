Richard Lee continues his search for daughter Katrice Lee, who vanished in Germany in 1981. After 45 years, he remains hopeful for answers despite over 100 false claims.

Katrice Lee vanished from a supermarket in Paderborn, Germany, on November 28, 1981, leaving her family and investigators with a mystery that has persisted for forty-five years. The toddler, who was celebrating her second birthday, disappeared while her mother briefly set her down at the checkout counter to retrieve snacks. On what would have been Katrice's forty-seventh birthday, authorities have issued a new appeal for information, believing that the missing girl could still be located today.

Chronology of the 1981 Supermarket Disappearance

The sequence of events began with Katrice Lee being too restless to sit in the shopping trolley during a grocery trip. Her mother, Sharon, carried the youngster around the store in Paderborn to pick up party supplies. At the checkout line, Sharon placed Katrice on the floor for what she believed would be a minute while she returned to get some crisps. When she returned, the child was gone.

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Confusion immediately set in among the adults present. Sharon thought she had left Katrice in the care of her sister, Wendy, while Wendy believed the toddler had run off to find her mother. This momentary mix-up extended into decades of unanswered questions and heartbreak for the family. The incident occurred while Richard Lee, now seventy-seven years old, was stationed in Paderborn as a sergeant major in the 15th/19th The King's Royal Hussars of the British Army.

Decades of False Claims and Harassment

Over the past forty-five years, more than one hundred women have come forward claiming to be Katrice Lee. These false identifications have caused significant emotional distress for the family, reopening wounds that never had the chance to heal properly. One such claimant, Heidi Robinson, pleaded guilty to harassment for sending grossly offensive, indecent, and menacing messages to the family on social media. She was sentenced to eighteen weeks in jail, suspended for two years, at Wirral Magistrates' Court and ordered to undergo mental health treatment.

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Another recent claimant, Heather McCord from Staten Island, New York, campaigned to travel to the UK to prove her identity. Ms. McCord set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the trip, asserting she had memories of being in an airport with square stone tiling before her alleged kidnapping. Richard Lee dismissed her claims, labeling her a scammer who was pressing the right buttons to elicit empathy from the public and the family.

Personal Toll on the Lee Family

The strain of the unresolved case ultimately took a severe toll on Richard Lee and his former wife, Sharon. Their marriage, unable to bear the associated stress of a missing child, ended in divorce in 1989. Richard Lee revealed that he struggled with suicidal thoughts during the darkest periods of the investigation. He stated that his mind went blank with pain and that his only vow to his older daughter Natasha, who was seven years old when her sister vanished, was to solve the mystery.

This promise to Natasha became the driving force that kept Richard Lee alive through decades of grief. He has never ceased his search, maintaining that he is a father who simply wants answers. The Ministry of Defence recently issued a photograph depicting how Katrice may have looked at age thirty-eight, providing a visual reference that highlights the passage of time and the enduring hope for her safe return.

Current Investigation and Future Prospects

Investigators and the Lee family continue to believe that Katrice Lee can still be found. The Ministry of Defence's decision to release updated images underscores the ongoing relevance of the case. Richard Lee remains committed to his fight, stating unequivocally that he will continue his efforts to get answers about where his daughter is.

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As the family marks forty-five years since the disappearance, the appeal for information remains active. The case serves as a stark reminder of the long-lasting impact of child abductions. Richard Lee's dedication to finding his daughter stands as a testament to a father's enduring love and resilience in the face of prolonged uncertainty and public scrutiny.