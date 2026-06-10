Father of Missing Afghan Girl Speaks Out About Daughter's Disappearance

The father of a missing Afghan girl has spoken out about her disappearance from a Texas apartment complex four years ago. Lina Sardar Khil, who was three years old when she vanished, was last seen playing in the Villas Del Cabo apartment complex in San Antonio, Texas. Her family had fled the Taliban in search of safety and had hoped to build a new life in Texas. Instead, they have been left with unanswered questions and a deep sense of loss. The family has been working with advocate Pamela Espurvoa Allen, who has been helping them navigate the complex and often frustrating process of trying to find out what happened to Lina. Allen has been working with the refugee community in San Antonio for 14 years and has seen firsthand the challenges that families like Lina's face. The case remains an active and ongoing investigation, with the San Antonio Police Department continuing to work with the FBI. However, the family and their advocate are questioning the information they have been given about the case and are seeking answers. The family's story highlights the challenges faced by refugee families in the United States and the need for support and resources to help them navigate the justice system and find closure.

The last images of Lina Sardar Khil show a tiny girl, playing just yards from the apartment where her family thought she was safe. She was three years old, with brown hair, black shoes and a dark red hooded jacket.

It was December 20, 2021, a winter afternoon at the Villas Del Cabo apartment complex in San Antonio, Texas. Then, in the space of a few minutes, she was gone. Four years later, Lina's disappearance remains one of America's most haunting missing child cases. Now, the heartbroken father of the Afghan girl, whose family had fled the Taliban in search of safety, has spoken out about losing their daughter in the place they believed would be their refuge.

Riaz Sardar Khil told the Daily Mail this past week that Lina had been with her pregnant mother, Zarmeena, near the playground outside their apartment building when she suddenly disappeared. Zarmeena had turned away briefly and walked toward a nearby path. When she looked back, Lina was nowhere to be seen.

'My wife thought Lina may have returned to the family's apartment,' Riaz said. She had not. Surveillance footage would later capture the last known images of the little girl playing in the complex, dressed in her red tunic and matching pants. The family had arrived in the United States from Afghanistan in 2019 after escaping the Taliban and hoping to build a safer life in Texas.

The Villas Del Cabo complex was home to a large Afghan community. But behind the appearance of a close-knit refuge, The Daily Mail can now reveal that there were fears predators may have been living there too, hiding in plain sight. Lina Sardar Khil was three years old when she vanished from the playground at the Villas Del Cabo apartment building in San Antonio, Texas, on December 20, 2021.

Late last year, Lina's father learned the horrifying news from police that a sexual predator named Pete Tamez lived in the same apartment complex he does. Tamez had a history of sexual assault, drug possession and was a wanted fugitive who was convicted of smuggling undocumented immigrants into the country. One of the charges he was hit with was inappropriately touching a five-year-old girl.

He spent 15 months behind bars before going on three years of supervised release, then he was re-arrested for violating the conditions of his release. Tamez later told investigators that he sexually assaulted and killed Lina before dumping her body and gave the authorities her location. Based on the information given, multiple searches were conducted but nothing was found.

When the prosecution team presented the case to the court during trial, they showed evidence that Tamez made false allegations about Lina, the Bexar County District Attorney's office said in a statement. In October 2025, Tamez was sentenced to 75 years in prison in connection with other crimes as a 'habitual offender.

' It meant the unanswered questions for Lina's family wouldn't go away. Riaz, who speaks limited English and has been getting help from advocate Pamela Espurvoa Allen, founder of Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach, a non-profit that helps refugees. For the last 14 years, Allen has been working with the refugee community in San Antonio. She and Riaz both question the information they were given about Tamez.

'They told us there is not enough proof to say that he did it. Not enough proof to say that he didn't,' Allen said. Allen openly expressed her frustration with the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) and told the Daily Mail she believes they 'botched' the investigation.

Pamela Espurvoa Allen, founder of Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach, and Riaz searching for Lina with other volunteers from the community A daughter and daddy photo that was taken weeks before Lina mysteriously vanished Allen claims there are gaps in the investigation and believes the family has not been given all the information that police know.

'We were told about the first dig that happened in February 2024, but was unaware that there were three other digs that took place,' she said. When the Daily Mail contacted the SAPD about Tamez, they said they were unable to provide further information on the case. An SAPD spokesperson confirmed they were continuing to work with the FBI and said it was an 'active and ongoing investigation.

' 'For over four years, SAPD has continued investigating the disappearance of Lina Khil. The San Antonio Police Department remains committed to following up on and investigating every lead that we receive,' the spokesperson said in part. Allen doesn't buy it.

'They can't solve it so they don't want anyone else to solve it either - which is craziness. ' 'And here we come to the bigger question: 'What constitutes a cold case? When will the SAPD release the case to the Attorney General's cold case division?

' The Daily Mail reached out to the State Attorney General's Office to inquire but they did not respond to our request for comment. Lina's family still holds out hope that they will one day find out what happened to their beloved daughter. Riaz Sardar Khil is seen holding a photo of his missing daughter Lina Sardar Khil, who disappeared in December 2021 at the age of three.

Her family, who had fled the Taliban in search of safety, had hoped to build a new life in Texas. Instead, they have been left with unanswered questions and a deep sense of loss. The family has been working with advocate Pamela Espurvoa Allen, who has been helping them navigate the complex and often frustrating process of trying to find out what happened to Lina.

Allen has been working with the refugee community in San Antonio for 14 years and has seen firsthand the challenges that families like Lina's face.

'It's not just about finding out what happened to Lina,' she said. 'It's about making sure that the system works for families like hers. That they have access to the resources they need to navigate the justice system and find closure.

' Lina's family still holds out hope that they will one day find out what happened to their beloved daughter. Riaz Sardar Khil is seen holding a photo of his missing daughter Lina Sardar Khil, who disappeared in December 2021 at the age of three. Her family, who had fled the Taliban in search of safety, had hoped to build a new life in Texas. Instead, they have been left with unanswered questions and a deep sense of loss.

The family has been working with advocate Pamela Espurvoa Allen, who has been helping them navigate the complex and often frustrating process of trying to find out what happened to Lina. Allen has been working with the refugee community in San Antonio for 14 years and has seen firsthand the challenges that families like Lina's face.

'It's not just about finding out what happened to Lina,' she said. 'It's about making sure that the system works for families like hers. That they have access to the resources they need to navigate the justice system and find closure.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lina Sardar Khil Missing Girl Afghan Family Texas San Antonio Villas Del Cabo Pete Tamez Sexual Predator Cold Case FBI San Antonio Police Department Refugee Community Justice System Closure

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Help The Texas Tribune report on new AI data centers in TexasFill out the form below to help us continue our reporting on data centers and let us know more about what you're interested in knowing about.

Read more »

2 new cases of screwworm found in Texas; Canada blocks Texas livestock importsThe U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday confirmed two additional cases of New World screwworm in Texas, widening a multi-agency response that has already triggered international trade restrictions.

Read more »

Texas officials join USDA for major briefing on New World Screwworm crisisKERRVILLE, Texas - Texas officials are escalating their response to the New World screwworm threat as new detections are reported in Central and West Texas and

Read more »

Viral video shows fans attacked after Spurs Finals Game 3 win in New York CityWOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos,...

Read more »