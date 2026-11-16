Father of Incest Victim Stephen Chavez Released Early From Ventura Jail

Stephen Chavez served only six months of his one-year sentence for incest before early release, leaving victim Makayla Settles devastated and her mother Carolina Sandoval fighting for justice.

Ventura County Sheriff officials released Stephen Chavez, a forty-one-year-old California father, on the morning of November 9. The release occurred just one week shy of six months after he was originally booked for severe criminal offenses involving his adult daughter.

Sentence Reduction And Legal Mechanics

Stephen Chavez was sentenced to one year in jail by Judge Dusty Kawai after entering a guilty plea to charges of incest and providing alcohol to a minor. The court imposed this specific duration because California law prohibits judges from mandating maximum sentences without the defendant's consent when there is no prior criminal history.

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Despite the one-year term, Joey Buttitta, a spokesperson for the district attorney's office, explained that state statutes allow eligible defendants to receive credits that reduce their actual time in custody by fifty percent. This legal mechanism effectively halved the physical time Stephen Chavez spent behind bars.

Family Trauma And Victim Statements

The early release left Carolina Sandoval, the mother of victim Makayla Settles, in a state of deep distress and devastation. Sandoval described the pain of the situation, stating that it hurts all over again and that the case forces her family to remember another traumatic date.

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During the sentencing hearing, Makayla Settles and other family members provided harrowing victim impact statements. These accounts detailed the lasting psychological trauma caused by Stephen Chavez's actions and the devastating loss experienced by the family throughout the legal process.

Context Of Abuse And Grooming Allegations

Carolina Sandoval alleges that Stephen Chavez only entered their lives when Makayla was nine years old. He reportedly built trust by contributing five hundred dollars monthly to a college fund, selling the victim a dream of moving to California when she turned eighteen.

The abuse allegedly escalated during a December 2024 trip when Makayla visited her father from North Carolina. Sandoval claims Chavez plied his eighteen-year-old daughter with alcohol, leading to an incident where she woke up in her underwear. Chavez reportedly claimed she passed out and undressed herself, an explanation Sandoval disputes.

Probation Terms And Ongoing Concerns

Although he is no longer in jail, Stephen Chavez must serve three years of felony probation. Court records show he is strictly forbidden from consuming drugs or alcohol, possessing firearms or pornography, and contacting Makayla Settles or her family.

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He is also required to register as a sex offender for twenty years. Carolina Sandoval remains deeply concerned for the safety of her daughter and other teenagers, fearing that Chavez may reoffend if he resumes drinking or reacts negatively to public comments regarding his case.

Sandoval has vowed to fight for justice in the name of Makayla Settles. She expressed a desire to make systemic changes to ensure sexual predators face harsher accountability, hoping to prevent similar tragedies from happening to other families in the future.