Father of Georgia School Shooting Suspect Granted $500,000 Bond

A judge in Georgia has granted a $500,000 bond for Colin Gray, the father of 14-year-old Colt Gray, who is accused of a deadly mass shooting at Apalachee High School. While relatives of the victims pleaded for the father to remain jailed, the judge stated that the law compels him to consider Colin Gray's presumption of innocence.

This is a rare case where a parent faces charges following a school shooting. Colin Gray has pleaded not guilty to 29 counts, including two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors allege that Colin Gray was aware of his son's deteriorating mental health and his obsession with school shooters in the weeks leading up to the tragedy. They say Colt Gray had a shrine for the Parkland, Florida, school massacre gunman above his home computer. During Tuesday's hearing, relatives of the victims spoke, pleading for Colin Gray to remain jailed without bond. However, Judge Nick Primm stated that while he understands the community's pain, the law compels him to consider Colin Gray's presumption of innocence.The judge weighed factors like the risk of Colin Gray fleeing, posing a danger to the community, or influencing witnesses. He determined there was no evidence to suggest these risks if bond were granted. Colin Gray was ordered to have no contact with witnesses. If he is unable to post the $500,000 bond, he will remain jailed. The judge acknowledged that public opinion considers Colin Gray guilty, but stressed that the legal process must proceed





