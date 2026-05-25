Father of Five Behind Barneys Brutal Murder in Dewsbury

A 39-year-old father of five was brutally beaten to death by a group of armed men in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, in a savage attack that was planned due to a long-standing feud between the families of the perpetrators and the victim. The attack occurred on the evening of July 12, 2023, at Crow Nest Park, where locals were enjoying warm summer weather. The attack was carried out by a group of five men, who were found guilty of murder and convicted of other charges in a six-week trial at Leeds Crown Court. The article examines the events leading up to the attack, a long-standing feud between the families of the perpetrators and the victim, and the impact of the attack on the local community.

Armed with hockey sticks and baseball bats, a mob of armed men charged towards Shamus Hussain , a 39-year-old father of five, at Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury , West Yorkshire , before brutally killing him.

Footage shows the victim being beaten and stabbed in front of the camera, with one of the attackers stabbing him twice in the back, causing fatal injuries. The killer group includes Saqlain Ali, Basit Ali, Sakeb Ali Khan, Zeeshan Khan, and two men who were convicted of manslaughter, Asim Akram and Faizaan Akram. In a deeply disturbing CCTV-footage, Hussain can be seen backing away from his attackers and posing no immediate threat to them, highlighting the savagery of the attack





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Dewsbury West Yorkshire Shamus Hussain Crow Nest Park Gang Attack Murder Manslaughter

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