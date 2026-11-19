Conrad Kirk from Rotherham describes sexist police treatment after being stopped for carrying his baby girl. South Yorkshire police investigated the safety claim.

Conrad Kirk, a thirty-five-year-old father of five from Rotherham in South Yorkshire, has publicly criticized police officers for what he describes as sexist treatment after being stopped while walking his one-year-old daughter, Edie. The incident occurred in Cudworth, Barnsley, when officers acted on an anonymous report claiming the baby appeared blue and in distress while being carried by a man matching Kirk's description.

Police Stop Follows Welfare Report

Two police cars pulled up next to Kirk after he had already interacted with two women who had initially expressed concern about the baby's temperature. Kirk stated that he had time to reassure the women that Edie was wearing multiple layers of warm clothing, including a vest, leggings, and a thick jumper, though the child refused to wear a hat. Despite this prior interaction, an hour later, law enforcement arrived based on the same concern.

Also read Josh Pate Accuses CFP Committee of Favoring College Football Powerhouse

He noted that the officers were professional and kind during the stop, confirming that Edie was perfectly fine, toasty, and in no danger whatsoever. However, the initial allegation that a father carrying his infant in a sling looked cold and unwell triggered a significant police response that Kirk found deeply embarrassing and unjustified.

Kirk Questions Gender Double Standard

Kirk believes the situation would not have escalated if a mother had been carrying the child in the same manner. He questioned whether seeing a father working with his baby strapped to his chest is viewed as unusual enough to warrant police intervention, suggesting a bias in how male caregivers are perceived by both the public and law enforcement.

Advertisement

As the owner of the print and distribution business Bussman Media, Kirk regularly takes Edie to work with him three days a week. His family resides in a converted double-decker bus, a lifestyle that requires him to balance business duties with childcare in public spaces. He expressed frustration that someone who saw them for a matter of seconds, and who he had already reassured, felt the need to make such a serious report.

No Comment From Police Authority

South Yorkshire Police have not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the stop or the nature of the anonymous tip. Kirk remains frustrated that his professional reputation and parental rights were questioned based on gender assumptions rather than factual evidence of neglect or danger. The incident highlights ongoing debates about parental visibility and policing protocols in residential areas.