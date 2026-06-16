Father of baby girl left in Mifflin County field to die identified: coroner

The father of the baby left in a Mifflin County field to die has been notified about her fate, according to a report from the coroner's office.

The father of the baby left in a Mifflin County field to die has been notified about her fate, according to a report from the coroner's office.

He provided a DNA sample, which confirmed his paternity and helped establish the identity of the baby girl, the report confirmed. In December 2025, the coroner's report noted that the father was reportedly told by Jordyn Kauffman that the pregnancy had ended.

He and Kauffman lost contact after this and, as a result, he was unaware he had a daughter. On May 14, Kauffman supposedly gave birth to the baby in her home on the 400 block of Mount Hope Road in Veytown. Shortly after she took the baby to the field and left her there before heading in to work, according to charging documents.

The Mifflin County Coroner's Office extended "its heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies" to the father and the rest of the baby's family as they grieve this tragic loss. WATCH | 3-alarm fire reported at Downtown Lounge in Lebanon city: dispatch A fire broke out Tuesday morning at the Downtown Lounge in Lebanon County, dispatch confirmed.

The call came in around 9:20 a.m. at the 700 block of Cumberland SOne person was taken to an area hospital after a van crashed nito a semi Monday night in Franklin County, according to dispatch. Crash happened around 9:29 p.m.Skill games could soon face the same rules and regulations as slot machines unless the General Assembly intervenes, thanks to a state Supreme Court ruling.

Rescue crews were called into action early Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash in Manchester Township left at least one person trapped, according to dispatch.





CBS21NEWS / 🏆 304. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

$3.8 Million in funding awarded for Affordable Broadband in Genesee CountyNew York’s ConnectALL is sending $3.8M to expand affordable broadband to 21,575 mostly rural Genesee County locations via a county-tower fixed wireless network, with plans as low as $25/month plus digital literacy help.

Read more »

Father's Day and the Grief Nobody Talks AboutFather's Day is everywhere this time of year. For a lot of people, it's also one of the hardest days to get through. You're not alone in that.

Read more »

Baldwin County ice cream truck owner offers free treats to first responders, military membersFrom June 14 through July 4, leading up to America’s 250th birthday, Dustin Smith will provide free treats to first responders and military members.

Read more »

Family mourns father of two electrocuted while trimming hedge in Berks CountyThe family of a man, who was recently killed while landscaping inExeter Township, has now launched a GoFundMe.

Read more »