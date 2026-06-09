Father of 5 killed while tracking son's stolen truck, family questions why murder suspect was free

A Houston family is demanding answers after a father of five was shot and killed at an intersection over the weekend.

ByA Houston family is demanding answers after a father of five was shot and killed at an intersection over the weekend. London Hogan, Sr., 37, is charged with murder in the death of Louis Erebia, 56, but Erebia's family and victim advocates are questioning why Hogan was even free at the time of the shooting.

Court records show Hogan was on probation for a previous violent crime and had already violated the terms of that probation. At an emotional news conference, family members gathered holding photos and sharing memories of Erebia.

"Louis was everything to everyone, and there are people who aren't here because they are so heartbroken they're still grieving," said Amber Burrough, Erebia's sister-in-law. "We need justice for what happened to Louis. Louis was a good man.

" The fatal shooting happened at Airline and the North Loop Saturday afternoon, but according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the events began about 15 miles away on Tidwell Road in east Harris County. That is where Erebia's son reported being carjacked at gunpoint. Investigators say Erebia was able to track the stolen truck using GPS. After a pursuit with the suspects that ended in a crash, Erebia was shot and killed.

"This is a sad world that we're in, and Louis wasn't going to take these things lying down. When his son called, he sprang into action, as I would," said victim advocate April Aguirre. Family members described Erebia as deeply committed to both his family and his community. They also expressed frustration over the suspect's criminal history.

According to court records, Hogan was sentenced to five years' probation in March 2024 after pleading guilty to choking his girlfriend. The sentence allowed him to remain free as long as he complied with probation conditions.

However, records show in January 2025, Hogan was arrested in Louisiana on drug possession charges and accused of planning to smuggle them into a correctional facility. Despite the probation violation, his probation was not revoked. Instead, Harris County Judge Te'iva Bell of the 339th District Court sentenced him to 30 days in jail.

"We demand justice. We are a family of first responders. We want the law to serve us. We don't want it to fail again," Burrough said.

Judge Bell denied bond for Hogan during a court hearing Monday morning. Hogan is also charged with shooting Erebia's passenger, who remains hospitalized, and for the carjacking of Erebia's son. Copyright © 2026 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.





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