Father of 20-Year-Old Pilot Nathalia Filgueiras Defends Her Actions After Fatal Crash

Allan Filgueiras honors daughter Nathalia, who died in a Palm Beach County jet crash on November 1. He defends her qualifications and heroism against age-related criticism.

Allan Filgueiras, the father of 20-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, publicly defended her heroic conduct following the fatal crash of a Learjet 60 in Palm Beach County on November 1. Nathalia Filgueiras was among the nine victims who perished when the aircraft, which had departed from Austin, Texas, en route to the Bahamas, nosedived into a residential neighborhood.

Father Defends Co-Pilot Reputation

Allan Filgueiras addressed the media on Friday, stating that he desperately wanted to have been by his daughter's side inside the cockpit to help her during the crisis. He described Nathalia as his soulmate and expressed pride in how she handled the escalating emergency, asserting that her performance under pressure demonstrated true heroism. He noted that even experienced military personnel might struggle in such extreme situations, whereas Nathalia fought until the very last moment.

Also read Father of young co-pilot killed in jet crash says recording shows she fought until the last minute

Details of the Final Descent

The Learjet 60 encountered severe turbulence and ice buildup while flying at 35,000 feet before entering a steep dive that exceeded its design limits. Air traffic control recordings captured Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras calmly reporting manageable light and clear ice, but the situation deteriorated rapidly as the plane pitched down at rates reaching 30,000 feet per minute. She issued a mayday call stating the aircraft was in an overspeed condition and descending at 20,000 feet per minute before acknowledging they would crash into the ground.

Addressing Questions on Experience

Stuart Grossman, the attorney representing the Filgueiras family, held the press conference to protect Nathalia Filgueiras's reputation from online criticism regarding her age and experience level. Grossman emphasized that she graduated at the top of her class and was fully qualified to serve as a co-pilot on a high-performance business jet. She held a commercial pilot's license with over 1,300 hours of flight experience and had completed specific certification training for the Learjet model.

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Victims and Ongoing Investigation

In addition to Nathalia Filgueiras and co-pilot Jeff Gregory, the passengers who died included Adam Robinson, Helen Sharp, their children Emma and Charlie, Rachael Reed, Charmi Fehr, and Anita Maria Cetina. The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the cause of the crash, though the cockpit voice recorder remains missing. Investigators have located parts of the engine and the tail section, which were found miles away from the impact crater near the road.

Personal Legacy and Training

Allan Filgueiras shared that he taught his daughter how to fly during their first flight together when she was 12 years old. He recalled her joy upon becoming a professional pilot, noting that she could not believe she was paid to do something she loved. Her instructor, Chris Kirk, confirmed that she earned her position through dedication and long hours, reinforcing her professional standing amidst the tragedy.