Kevin Duncan faces murder charges in Illinois after allegedly killing Rayven Amuan Edwards and setting her car on fire with their son KJ inside, who died from smoke inhalation.

Kevin Duncan, a 24-year-old man from Illinois, has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of murder following the tragic deaths of his former partner and their young son. The Peoria County State's Attorney's Office confirmed that Duncan was taken into custody after authorities linked him to the fatal shooting of Rayven Amuan Edwards and the subsequent death of their toddler, KJ, who perished inside a vehicle set ablaze by Duncan.

Prosecutors allege that on September 25, Duncan fatally shot Wood, the mother of his child, at a residence in Washington, D.C., before fleeing the scene. He then drove the victim's car to a nearby location where he intentionally ignited it, leaving their three-year-old son, KJ, trapped inside the burning vehicle. The toddler died from severe smoke inhalation, while Duncan sustained serious burns during the incident before being apprehended by law enforcement.

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Legal Charges and Court Orders

Duncan was initially charged with one count of murder following the September 25 shooting, but prosecutors have since added additional counts related to the death of the infant, KJ. According to court documents shared on November 2, an emergency order of protection was granted to Wood on September 15, 2026, and was served to Duncan the following day. Despite this legal restraint, Duncan continued to contact the Peoria County Sheriff's Office on September 18, 19, and 20, requesting deputies stand by during custody exchanges with Wood.

The added charges against Duncan specifically allege that he knowingly started the fire and knowingly left his son inside the burning vehicle. These accusations highlight the severity of the alleged actions, as prosecutors argue that Duncan's deliberate choice to abandon the child in the car led directly to the infant's death from smoke inhalation. The Peoria County Coroner's Office confirmed the cause of death for KJ through an autopsy, supporting the prosecution's timeline of events.

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Investigation and Evidence Recovery

Law enforcement responded to reports of a vehicle fire on September 25 and located the burning car near a home. After extinguishing the flames, first responders discovered the deceased infant inside the vehicle, which had been traced back to the residence where Wood was found with a gunshot wound. Wood was transported to a local hospital but was ultimately pronounced dead, while two other children found inside the home were reported to be unharmed.

During the investigation, authorities recovered critical physical evidence, including a pair of burned pants and a revolver containing three spent rounds. Detectives also retrieved a recording from Wood's phone that captured the moments leading up to the shooting. The audio reveals Wood telling Duncan to leave or she would call the police, followed by a struggle and three gunshots, providing a harrowing audio record of the final confrontation.

Suspect Custody and Medical Status

Kevin Duncan was identified as a suspect and located by police several hours after the murders. He was taken into custody while armed with a knife, and officers noted that he suffered serious burns from the fire. He was treated at a medical facility before being transferred to the Peoria County Jail. On October 30, Duncan was discharged from the hospital and formally incarcerated, where he remains in custody as of the latest updates.

It is currently unclear whether Duncan has entered a formal plea or retained legal counsel following his arrest. The Peoria County State's Attorney's Office has not provided additional updates regarding his legal representation or upcoming court dates. Meanwhile, the case has drawn attention to the violent end of a relationship marked by legal protections and custody disputes.

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Community Impact and Ongoing Cases

This tragic case in Illinois occurs amidst a broader pattern of domestic violence incidents, including a separate case in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Gladys Johnson was found dead after her estranged boyfriend allegedly set her home on fire with their three-year-old child inside. Milwaukee police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with that death, highlighting ongoing safety concerns for families involved in high-conflict custody and domestic situations.

Investigators continue to review the full scope of the evidence in the Peoria County case, including the timeline of the vehicle's movement from the shooting site to the crash location. The sheriff's office noted that the preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was driven from the area of the shooting before crashing, establishing a clear sequence of events that led to the discovery of the victims. Authorities are working to ensure justice for Rayven Amuan Edwards and her son, KJ, as the legal proceedings against Kevin Duncan move forward.