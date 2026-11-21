Efrain Gonzalez, the father who was critically burned fighting to save his family from a devastating house fire in Houston’s Shady Acres neighborhood, has died. Attorney Tony Buzbee confirmed Efrain Gonzalez passed away Thursday, November 19, 2026, before noon. His wife, Casey, and their two young daughters survived.

Efrain Gonzalez, the father who was critically burned fighting to save his family from a devastating house fire in Houston’s Shady Acres neighborhood, has died.

Attorney Tony Buzbee confirmed Efrain Gonzalez passed away Thursday, November 19, 2026, before noon. His wife, Casey, and their two young daughters survived. According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on November 5, 2026, at the family’s townhome near Beasley Hills Lane and Beall Street in Shady Acres. According to family and investigators, the family’s 2025 Kia Telluride ignited in the garage.

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Efrain reportedly tried to move the burning vehicle before fighting to get back inside to reach his wife and daughters, ages 4 and 5, who were asleep on the third floor. Covered in burns, he was overcome by smoke before he could reach them. RELATED: Houston family files $200 million lawsuit against Joe Myers Kia after garage fire Meanwhile, loved ones say Casey woke to an explosion.

With smoke filling the home and no other way out, she made a desperate decision; she took her two daughters to a third-floor window and threw each of them, one by one, to neighbors waiting below. Their aunt, Michaela Ritchie, later shared what the girls told their family about the moment.

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“Mommy told us we had to be brave,” Ritchie said. Neighbor John Bauer, who was unusually sleeping downstairs that night, heard the commotion, jumped a fence and caught both girls. Neither child was injured. Casey then jumped herself, but by then the smoke was too thick for neighbors to see her and break her fall.

She fell three stories to the ground, breaking both femurs, her pelvis, her back and an ankle. She is expected to be confined to a wheelchair for months. Efrain suffered full-thickness burns over more than half of his body, including his face. He had been in critical condition in the burn unit at Memorial Hermann in the Houston Medical Center since the night of the fire.

He did not survive. The lawsuit Just days before his death, the Gonzalez family filed a $200 million lawsuit against Joe Myers Kia, the Houston dealership where the family purchased the Telluride new in March 2025.

The lawsuit alleges the vehicle had a known oil leak at the oil filter housing gasket, the subject of a Kia technical service bulletin, and that the dealership’s service department failed to identify and fix the defect when the vehicle was brought in for service in September 2026, just weeks before the fire. RELATED: Neighbors catch two young girls thrown from third-story window as family escapes Shady Acres fire Attorney Tony Buzbee said the family deserves answers and accountability.

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“An idling car sitting in your garage with the garage door open should not catch on fire. This vehicle was in Joe Myers’s shop weeks before it burned this family’s home to the ground,” Buzbee said.

“We believe the dealership and Kia knew of this defect. We intend to hold them accountable. ”