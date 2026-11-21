A father who was critically injured while trying to save his family from a townhouse fire in The Heights area earlier this month has died, according to Attorney Tony Buzbee.

A father who was critically injured while trying to save his family from a townhouse fire in The Heights area earlier this month has died, according to Attorney Tony Buzbee.

Buzbee identified the father as Efrain Gonzalez, who was hospitalized with severe burns after the Nov. 5 fire. The Houston Fire Department said firefighters responded to a townhouse fire in the 200 block of Beasley Hills near Beall Street at 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 5.

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The weekend starts mild, ends with a cold front that brings in the chill for Thanksgiving weekAldine ISD middle school teacher on leave after arrest on bigamy, drug charges, district confirms At the time of the incident, fire officials said Gonzalez suffered critical injuries while attempting to get his family to safety and move a vehicle from the garage. Gonzalez' family was transported to a hospital for treatment.

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