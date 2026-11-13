Father Dies After Diving Accident at Black Rock Sands Beach

Seyad Shahab Rasaeifa died from hypoxic brain injury after a diving accident at Black Rock Sands in North Wales. An inquest confirmed accidental death on May 25.

A 45-year-old father from Wolverhampton died after suffering a severe head injury while diving into shallow water at a popular beach in North Wales. Seyad Shahab Rasaeifa, also known as Shabab, sustained a traumatic injury on the Black Rock Sands beach in Gwynedd on May 25. He was taken to the Royal Stoke Hospital but succumbed to his injuries four days later.

The Diving Incident And Medical Outcome

Rasaeifa had traveled with his family from their home in Wolverhampton to the beach on the late May Bank Holiday weekend. Witnesses and subsequent investigations at the inquest in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, revealed that he dove into water that was significantly shallower than anticipated. Upon impact, his head struck the seabed, causing catastrophic damage.

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The assistant coroner for North West Wales, Sarah Riley, recorded a conclusion of accidental death during the hearing. The official cause of death was determined to be a hypoxic brain injury. This condition occurred because his brain was starved of oxygen following a cardiac arrest that resulted directly from the initial physical trauma sustained during the accident.

Beach Hazards And Local Context

Black Rock Sands is one of the few beaches in North Wales where vehicles are permitted to drive onto the sand. This unique characteristic attracts many visitors, but the geological features of the area pose significant risks to the unwary. The beach features a gentle shelf that causes the tide to come in rapidly, often catching out visitors who may not realize the depth of the water.

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Environmental conditions at the site can change quickly and unexpectedly. The fast-approaching tide combined with the shallow gradient of the seabed creates a hazardous environment for swimming and diving. Authorities and local residents frequently warn that the water depth can appear deceptively safe near the shore before dropping off sharply or remaining extremely shallow.

Community Grief And Support Efforts

Rasaeifa was born in Iran and was a devoted member of St Chad & St Mark's Church in Wolverhampton. The local congregation was devastated by the sudden loss of a beloved community member. Fellow worshippers have been actively organizing support for his grieving family during this difficult period. The church community has rallied to provide emotional and practical assistance to the relatives left behind.

Members of the church have raised money to assist with the repatriation of Rasaeifa's body to Iran. A statement from the church emphasized that these funds were collected in response to many kind offers of support received from the wider community. They clarified that this financial drive was not mandatory but served as an opportunity for others to express love and solidarity with the family.

Official Records And Future Implications

The inquest proceedings have formally documented the tragic sequence of events that led to Rasaeifa's death. The coroner's conclusion of accidental death highlights the unpredictable nature of such water-related incidents. It serves as a somber reminder of the importance of safety awareness in recreational coastal areas.

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The family is now navigating the logistics of returning Rasaeifa to his country of birth. The community's fundraising efforts aim to alleviate some of the financial burdens associated with this process. As the family mourns, the church continues to pray for them while managing the practicalities of closing this chapter. The incident underscores the need for heightened vigilance when visiting coastal areas with variable water depths.