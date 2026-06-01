Father Demands Golf Club Safety Improvements After Stray Balls Damage Property and Endanger Children

William Fennell, a homeowner adjacent to Ufford Park Resort, reports over 60 stray golf balls entering his property in two years, causing damage to vehicles and his historic home, and posing a risk to his family. Despite his concerns and legal threats, the resort denies responsibility, prompting him to create a website to publicly display the balls and pressure the club for safety measures.

A father is demanding safety improvements at a golf club next door to his million-pound detached home after being plagued by stray balls hitting the property.

William Fennell, 44, claims that the lives of his children aged ten and seven have been put at risk, with more than 60 balls flying into his garden or driveway in the last two years alone. He has been left with a £3,000 bill to repair two of his family cars - a Tesla Model 3 and Volvo V90 - which have been damaged by wayward shots.

Several roof tiles on the outbuilding of his 16th century thatched house have also been smashed by balls from the 17th hole at the Ufford Park Resort near Woodbridge, Suffolk. Mr Fennell, who had a near miss when a ball flew past his ear, fears one of his children could end up in a coma if hit on the head in a 'catastrophic' accident.

But he claims that the Ufford Park Resort has failed to accept responsibility and refused to pay for the damaged cars, despite legal threats. He is now shaming the club after buying the domain name uffordparkresort.com and setting up a website on it to show pictures of balls which have landed at his property. The tongue-in-cheek website invites golfers to reclaim their balls for free - but so far no players have come forward to get them back.

William Fennell, 44, claims that scores of balls that have flown into his property, including one that damaged his Volvo XC90, pictured Mr Fennell, who works as a joiner, moved with his wife to their historic five-bedroom home eight years ago, knowing that it bordered the 18-hole course which opened in 1992 in 119 acres of historic parkland. He said he was initially happy to put up the 'odd one or two balls' flying into his garden from golfers slicing their drives on the 458-yard par four 17th hole.

But he became increasingly irritated when he noticed that a number of tiles on his outbuilding had been broken by mishit shots. Mr Fennell said he found balls on the ground next to the outbuilding each time his roof was damaged. He said: 'It then occurred to me that a ball flying on to my property could cause serious injury to my children, my wife and I, or anyone visiting us.

'I had a few tiles left over from when I built the outbuilding, so I could do the repairs myself. I went to the club to tell them what happened and they promised to look into it.

'But then our Tesla had its bonnet dented by a ball a couple of months later in 2024. The whole bonnet had to be replaced at a cost of around £1,500.

'When I went back to the club to complain, they said they had no record of me talking to them earlier. The manager at the time told me he would take it up with their board.

Roof tiles have been cracked by wayward shots, the joiner said Mr Fennell who had a near miss when a ball flew past his ear, fears one of his children could end up in a coma if hit on the head in a 'catastrophic' accident Read More Families living near golf range scared to leave their homes over 'balls coming out of the sky' 'But then I got an email back saying they were not responsible and would not be paying anything.

'I tried to speak to the senior management team and they would not engage with me. Their attitude was that there was nothing to see here.

'As a result of the Tesla being hit, I set up a spreadsheet to record all the instances of balls continuing to fly over, showing where they landed on my property and any damage caused. 'Then last year, the Volvo got a dent in the front bodywork. It is a contract hire car and we will have to pay the £1,500 cost of repairs before it is returned.

'The damage to the Volvo opened my eyes to the potential damage that an errant ball could cause by hitting someone on the head. 'We ended up engaging a solicitor and there was a brief exchange of letters, but Ufford Park would not take responsibility. ' Mr Fennell was advised to take the club to court to get compensation for his damaged cars but suspended legal action as he feared his costs might soar to £10,000.

He then decided to investigate other ways of pursuing the club, which has fees of £1,199-a-year for seven-day members, and decided to spend around £20 buying several internet domain names linked to it. The golf balls are allegedly flying into his garden from golfers slicing their drives on the 458-yard par four 17th hole After chatting to his brother who works as a website developer, he decided to use one of the names to set up the website giving golfers a chance to reclaim their balls.

Mr Fennell now publishes photographs of balls which land in his garden, showing their corporate or manufacturer's logos in the hope that they will be recognised. His website is advertised on a noticeboard at the end of his garden so it can be seen by golfers on the 17th hole. Mr Fennell said: 'Some people are saying that the golf course was already here when I bought my house, so I should not be moaning about balls that come ove





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Golf Course Safety Property Damage Stray Golf Balls Ufford Park Resort Neighbour Dispute Child Safety Homeowner Rights

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Joaquin Niemann, Talor Gooch Tied For Lead After Round 3 Of LIV Golf KoreaJoaquin Niemann and Talor Gooch are tied for the lead after Round 3 of LIV Golf Korea at 9 under par.

Read more »

Asking Eric: Setting boundaries with a family member who makes huge demands of othersAdvice from R. Eric Thomas.

Read more »

Father Demands Safety Improvements at Golf Club After Stray Balls Cause £3,000 DamageA father is demanding safety improvements at a golf club after being plagued by stray balls hitting his property. William Fennell, 54, claims that the lives of his children have been put at risk and is seeking compensation for damaged cars.

Read more »

College students accused of inciting boardwalk chaos walk free as prosecutors pull plug, city demands answersCharges against four college students accused of organizing a Rehoboth Beach takeover event have been dropped by Delaware's Department of Justice.

Read more »