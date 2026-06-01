Father Defends Daughter Convicted in Fatal High-Speed Crash Despite Evidence and Prison Misconduct

Steve Shirilla continues to assert the innocence of his daughter Mackenzie, who is serving a life sentence for a 2022 car crash that killed two. Despite evidence of her marijuana use and reports of her behavior in prison, including disciplinary incidents, he maintains that something unknown occurred in the vehicle. Mackenzie, convicted at 17, faces parole ineligibility until 2037 and has expressed concerns about her future post-release.

Steve, the father of Mackenzie Shirilla , has publicly defended his daughter, who is serving two concurrent sentences of 15 years to life for her role in a fatal car crash that occurred in July 2022.

The crash claimed the lives of her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and their friend Davion Flanagan. Steve expressed doubt about the notion that Mackenzie intentionally caused the crash, recalling a conversation where he asked her, 'Did you do this on purpose?

' to which she replied, 'No.' He argued that if she had been angry enough to kill Russo, Davion would not have been in the car, calling the situation nonsensical. He maintains her innocence regarding the charges, stating, 'Something happened in that car. No one's ever going to know.

' Mackenzie, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was convicted in 2023 of 12 felony charges, including murder, after driving her Toyota Camry at over 100 mph in Strongsville, Ohio. The case gained significant attention, and a Netflix documentary titled 'I Am Not a Monster: The Shirilla Case' premiered on May 15, exploring the events and her family's support. During the trial, evidence of Mackenzie's marijuana use was presented; cannabis was found in her system.

Steve defended her use, saying, 'I don't have a problem with her smoking dope. If you're going to smoke a drug, that's the one I believe you should take.

' His remarks led to him being placed on leave from his teaching position at Cleveland's Mary Queen of Peace School. While incarcerated, Mackenzie has spoken about her fears for the future, telling her mother in a jail call that she worries she will be 'old' upon release and may not be able to have children. She expressed aspirations to become a life coach and do many things, though she is not eligible for parole until October 2037.

A former inmate, Mary Katherine 'Kat' Crowder, claimed that Mackenzie showed little remorse behind bars and tried to emulate the Mean Girls character Regina George. Additionally, Mackenzie reportedly faced multiple disciplinary actions in prison, including for a NSFW video call in 2025 where she allegedly displayed her breasts to a visitor who had a dildo visible in his pants





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Mackenzie Shirilla Dominic Russo Davion Flanagan Strongsville Crash Netflix Documentary Steve Shirilla Prison Misconduct Parole Ineligibility Mary Queen Of Peace School High-Speed Crash

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