Two people are dead following a 2-alarm house fire in Minquadale, Delaware, early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out in the 100 block of Minquadale Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. and quickly grew to two alarms. Homeowner Brenda Reeves says her entire life has been turned upside down.

She was able to escape, but her husband, William, and their beloved daughter, Tonya Burbage, could not.

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"My daughter was my everything. She did everything for me. After I got diagnosed with cancer, she was going to move to her own home, and she stayed," she said. Family members say this tragedy would have ended even worse if not for the heroism of a New Castle County Police Officer.

"Police came over, they pulled her out of the house, but they couldn't get upstairs to save my uncle or my cousin," said Karen Samuels. Philadelphia Zoo cheetah Amani dies following aggressive infection Reeves says a space heater was on at the time, but investigators say they are still not sure how the fire started.

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In the meantime, on this day before Thanksgiving, she is left wondering what's next for her after losing her husband and the daughter she refers to as her "whole world.

"Officials say one firefighter also suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze. Bucks County man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill local officials