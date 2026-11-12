Father charged with attempted murder after 11-month-old son found buried alive

A South Carolina father faces attempted murder charges after his baby survived being buried alive for an estimated 24 hours.

FILE - Previous mug shot of Michael Comer, father of 11-month-old who was found buried alive inside of a dog crate. The 11-month-old was released from the hospital and is expected to fully recover.11-month-old boy who was found buried alive Comer, 25, was also charged with burglary, violating probation, and neglect of a child, among several other charges.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department was able to locate Koah Sharpe after members of a search party found some disturbed dirt in the woods about 50 yards away from Comer’s home, Sheriff Jay Koon said during a Tuesday news conference.

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"God is good. Just a few moments ago, we found little Koah Sharpe, 11 months old, buried alive, clinging to life, crying. The most joyful sound you ever heard of a crying baby much like probably when your children were born," Koon said. Koah was found buried in a dog crate which was wrapped in a towel.

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Koon noted that despite the cold temperatures and being buried for an estimated 24 hours, the towel likely helped the baby survive. The child was released from the hospital on Tuesday night after being examined and was placed with family members. He is expected to make a full recovery. Information for this article was taken from Lexington County jail records, The Associated Press and previous reporting by LiveNOW from FOX. This story was reported from San Jose.