Father charged in death of 2-month-old son who stopped breathing at Monee truck stop: police

A 35-year-old Tennessee man has been charged with homicide in the 2022 death of his 2-month-old son, Monee police said Thursday.

Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a 2-month-old boy died of head trauma with his parents at a truck stop in Monee, Illinois. A 35-year-old Tennessee man has been charged with homicide in the 2022 death of his 2-month-old son, Monee police said Thursday.

On the morning of Aug. 31, 2022, officers responded to the Petro Truck Stop at 5915 Monee Manhattan Road, just east of the Interstate 57 interchange, for a call of an infant who was not breathing, police said. The baby boy, Sevyn Simmons of Milwaukee, had been with his parents, including Kelsey Simmons, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said he suffered a traumatic head injury.

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Monee and the Will County State's Attorney's Office obtained a homicide warrant for Simmons earlier this month, and he was taken into custody on Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service in conjunction with the Helena, Montana Police Department. Police did not immediately provide any additional information on the boy's death. Man convicted of fatally stabbing young suburban mom 120 times in 1966