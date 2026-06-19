Father charged after baby shot, killed in Alex City

A homicide investigation is underway after a baby was shot to death Thursday, according to the Alexander City Police Department.

) - A homicide investigation is underway after a baby was shot to death Thursday, according to the Alexander City Police Department. On scene, police and medics found an injured 4-month-old baby boy and first aid was started before the victim was rushed to Russell Medical Center.

A homicide investigation is underway after a baby was shot to death Thursday, according to the Alexander City Police Department. The father, Ameyun May, is now charged with murder. During the course of the investigation, authorities identified the child’s father, 21-year-old Alex City resident Ameyun May, as a suspect and arrested him. May is now charged with murder and is being held at the Tallapoosa County Jail while he awaits an Aniah’s Law bond hearing.

ACPD says its investigation is ongoing and couldn’t share any other details. Bay Minette ice cream shop owners arrested after confrontation over online reviewMobile man charged with murder in shooting death of his girlfriend, MPD says3-year-old dies of heat exposure after being found in vehicle in Clarke County, sheriff confirmsMore than 20 residents stranded after private road washes out in Mobile County





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