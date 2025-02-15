Father Arrested After 9-Year-Old Daughter Consumes Drug-Infused Chocolates

A 9-year-old girl was hospitalized after consuming drug-infused chocolates given to her by her father. The father was arrested on charges of child endangerment.

A 9-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she claimed her father gave her drug-infused chocolates. According to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, the girl's father was arrested on a child-endangering charge. The girl's mother told Eyewitness News that she dropped her daughter off at her ex-husband's northwest Harris County apartment Thursday night. The girl called her mother in a panic, saying her heart was racing and she didn't feel right.

She stated that her father had given her two pieces of chocolate and she had also consumed a Capri Sun. Upon taking her daughter to the hospital, urine tests confirmed the presence of THC, a psychoactive chemical found in marijuana, in the girl's system. The girl's heart rate was recorded at 142 beats per minute. The mother said she was shocked and distraught when she learned of the positive THC test. She reported the incident to authorities and stated that her ex-husband continued to call her despite her refusal to return their daughter to him. The girl is now recovering at home. As of the latest update, her father was being processed at the Harris County Jail





