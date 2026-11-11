Father Arrested After 11-Month-Old Baby Buried Alive for 24 Hours

Authorities arrested the mother's husband after discovering an 11‑month‑old infant wrapped in a dog crate and towel buried just beneath the surface of a wooded area. The child was found alive and crying, leading to a shocking rescue by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

The father of an 11-month-old baby found buried alive for 24 hours has been arrested, local law enforcement officials have said. Koah Sharpe, was found alive wrapped inside a dog crate, which was in turn wrapped inside a towel and buried just under the surface in the woods, according to Lexington county sheriff’s department.

“Certainly God ⁠is good. Just a few moments ago, we ​found little Koah, 11 ‌months old, ‌buried alive, clinging to life, crying – the most joyful ‌sound you ever heard of a crying baby,” sheriff Jay Koon told a news conference. This is a developing story and will be updated. The father of an 11-month-old baby found buried alive for 24 hours has been arrested, local law enforcement officials have said.

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Koah Sharpe, was found alive wrapped inside a dog crate, which was in turn wrapped inside a towel and buried just under the surface in the woods, according to Lexington county sheriff’s department.

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“Certainly God ⁠is good. Just a few moments ago, we ​found little Koah, 11 ‌months old, ‌buried alive, clinging to life, crying – the most joyful ‌sound you ever heard of a crying baby,” sheriff Jay Koon told a news conference.