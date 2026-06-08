Father and Twin Sons Die in Suspected Murder-Suicide in Canoga Park Home

A father and his 10-year-old twin sons were found dead in a Canoga Park home in a suspected murder-suicide, authorities said, marking the second such tragic family incident in the Los Angeles area within weeks.

A tragic incident unfolded in Canoga Park , California, where a father and his 10-year-old twin sons were discovered dead in what authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) reported that first responders were called to a home on Sunday evening around 7:15 p.m. following a report of a shooting at a family gathering. Upon arrival, they found an unidentified man and his two children deceased inside the residence. The father is believed to be the shooter in this devastating event.

The location of the home, directly across from Lanark Park, added a layer of poignancy as it is typically a vibrant, family-oriented space. In the immediate aftermath, scenes of raw grief emerged. A woman, presumed to be related to the family, was filmed by ABC7 sobbing uncontrollably while being consoled by a man just outside the property. Other relatives and friends stood in somber silence, struggling to comprehend the loss.

An unnamed woman at the scene expressed the collective shock, stating, "That's just really sad. Two little kids and a dad. That's a family. Nobody deserved that.

" The LAPD confirmed that detectives spent hours processing the scene, collecting evidence both inside and outside the house. The investigation remains active and ongoing. This heartbreaking event is compounded by its disturbing familiarity to the Los Angeles area. Just weeks earlier, another family was shattered in a similar murder-suicide.

In that case, Marine Basmajian, 29, allegedly shot and killed her husband, Khajag Basmajian, 31, and their two young children, Alec and Ella, before taking her own life. That incident occurred on the evening of May 27 at the family's home in North Hills. Responding officers arrived after multiple calls about a shooting. While the exact motive remains unclear, neighbors and acquaintances pointed toward possible postpartum depression as a factor.

Marine had reportedly given birth to her second child only days before the killings. Karen Banuelos, a neighbor, told the Los Angeles Times, "It's so depressing, it's so devastating for everyone. Postpartum is real. To get possessed to do that?

It's just, there's no words.

" The double tragedy underscores a profound community trauma and raises urgent questions about family violence and mental health support. Strangers also gathered at the Canoga Park scene to offer prayers and support, with one woman explaining, "I felt like, even though we might not see their family, we thought that they needed some prayer and some thought...

I would want to pray for someone's healing and just overall as a person, because that's really sad and I don't wish that upon anybody.

" Authorities continue to investigate the specific circumstances that led to the deaths of the father and his twin sons, seeking to provide answers for the grieving family and the broader community. The incidents highlight a pattern of extreme domestic violence that has claimed multiple young lives in the region within a short span, prompting calls for greater awareness and intervention resources





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Murder-Suicide Canoga Park Los Angeles Family Tragedy LAPD

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

3 people dead after shooting in Canoga Park, officials sayThree people are dead after a shooting in Canoga Park on Sunday, officials said.

Read more »

Murder-Suicide in Canoga Park Kills Man and Two ChildrenA man and twin children were killed in a murder-suicide shooting in Canoga Park on Sunday evening. LAPD is investigating.

Read more »

Father, twin 10-year-old boys dead in apparent murder-suicide in Canoga Park, police sayA father and his two 10-year-old sons are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Canoga Park on Sunday, according to police.

Read more »

Father, twin boys dead in suspected Canoga Park murder-suicideA Canoga Park neighborhood is left devastated after a shooting at a family gathering left a father and his twin sons dead over the weekend in what authorities are investigating as a suspected murder-suicide.

Read more »