Father and son trek 9,000 miles on motorcycles from Argentina to US to see the World Cup — but have no tickets

A father-and-son duo from Argentina have embarked on a the trip of a lifetime — riding their motorcycles from Argentina to the US to see their beloved national team play in the World Cup. The…

A father and son from Argentina have embarked on a trip of a lifetime — riding their motorcycles from Argentina to the US to see their beloved national team play in the World Cup .

They left their hometown of Córdoba on March 5, and will travel 9,000 miles across 13 countries before getting to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO, for their national team’s first match vs. Algeria. Then its on to Houston for a June 22 match and Dallas on June 27. Tony Ravilli and his father Daniel Ravilli started their World Cup adventure on March 5.

“As of now, I don’t have a ticket for any match, but I have a lot of faith,” said Airbnb businessman Tony Ravilli, who originally asked his dad Daniel to join him on an epic, 22,000-mile journey to Alaska. Instead, his 63-year-old father had a different idea: riding to America to see national hero Lionel Messi play for Argentina for what would be the team’s second consecutive World Cup on US soil.

“Just managing to see one match would put my mind at ease; anything beyond that would be pure luxury,” Ravilli, 25, said. “I’m going to go to every city where Argentina plays and try to negotiate – try to get a good price right before entering the stadium, since I know that can work,” he said. Ravilli sold his car and dipped into his bank account to pay for the trip, and the pair spent five months planning.

Tony Ravilli told The Post that his motorcycle broke down on three occasions, once in Argentina on the third day of the journey and twice in Mexico. Disaster nearly stopped them in their tracks after just three days when they got lost in the northern Argentina province of Jujuy and rode their motorcycles into deep sand, causing the clutch on Ravilli’s 2020 Honda NC750X to break. The pair had no camping gear and overnight temps plummeted to 37 degrees.

A stranger eventually helped get them to a local mechanic who got them back on the road. Since there is no road connecting Colombia with Panamá, they stopped in the Colombian capital city of Bogotá, where they shipped their motorcycles by plane. They then traveled to the Caribbean city of Cartagena, where they took a seven-day boat ride before they made it to mainland.

They were back on the road in Panamá City heading towards Costa Rica and Nicaragua before crossing into El Salvador and later Guatemala. By May 28, the two were in Tijuana, Mexico, where they spent three days before crossing the border into the US. They crashed with friends in Los Angeles when Ravilli’s bike once again broke down — a $3,000 repair. He plans to hit the road again soon.

“I would like to end the trip in New York, whatever it may cost,” he said. “Beyond the results, beyond everything else, it is one of the cities that has always captivated me the most. ” Tony Ravilli and his father Daniel Ravilli started their World Cup adventure on March 5. Tony Ravilli told The Post that his motorcycle broke down on three occasions, once in Argentina on the third day of the journey and twice in Mexico.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Argentina Soccer Dallas Houston Kansas City Metlife Stadium Motorcycles World Cup

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lionel Messi’s Post-World Cup Future Teased by Argentina BossLionel Scaloni also revealed the incredible power wielded by Argentina’s star man.

Read more »

Argentina to Face Honduras in World Cup Warm-up FriendlyArgentina, the defending world champions, play their first match since the March international break against Honduras in a friendly on Saturday in Texas. This is the first of two warm-up friendlies as La Albiceleste aims to extend its five-match winning streak ahead of the World Cup. Honduras, ranked 66th and not qualified for the tournament, is seen as unlikely to cause an upset. Lionel Messi will miss the game as a precaution, but Argentina's attacking options include Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez, Giuliano Simeone and Nico Paz. The team expects a clean sheet against a Honduras side that has struggled to score recently.

Read more »

Sebastian Berhalter turned his father’s tough truth into World Cup breakthroughBerhalter credits his father’s guidance while forging a career that now stands on its own merits.

Read more »

Lionel Messi Injury: Argentina Boss Reveals Return Date As World Cup NearsMessi limped out of Inter Miami’s final pre-World Cup match with a hamstring problem.

Read more »