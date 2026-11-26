Alec Chadwick and Riley Emerson-Chadwick received prison sentences for smuggling 50kg of cannabis from Thailand. The NCA warns of a sharp rise in drug couriers recruited via social media offers.

A father and son have been sentenced to prison terms for their involvement in a significant drug smuggling operation that transported cannabis from Thailand to the United Kingdom. Alec Peter Chadwick and his son Riley Peter Emerson-Chadwick were convicted of bringing approximately £500,000 worth of Class B drugs into the country, marking a stark example of organized crime recruitment strategies.

Chadwick and Emerson-Chadwick Sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court

Alec Peter Chadwick, aged 39, and Riley Peter Emerson-Chadwick, aged 20, received their sentences at Isleworth Crown Court after pleading guilty to smuggling charges at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on July 15. The younger man, a labourer from Christchurch, Bournemouth, was handed a two-year prison term, while his unemployed father, of Millbrook, Southampton, was sentenced to two years and eight months.

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The pair were apprehended by Border Force officers upon their arrival at Heathrow Airport in July after flying from Bangkok. During the search of their luggage, authorities discovered substantial quantities of cannabis hidden within their belongings. Specifically, officers located 33.5kg of the drug inside Riley Peter Emerson-Chadwick's bags and an additional 16.75kg inside Alec Peter Chadwick's luggage.

NCA Reports 464% Surge in Cannabis Smugglers Arriving in UK

The National Crime Agency (NCA), which spearheaded the investigation into the Chadwick and Emerson-Chadwick case, has highlighted a dramatic escalation in the number of individuals attempting to smuggle cannabis into the United Kingdom. The agency reported a 464% increase in drug couriers caught arriving by plane between 2023 and 2024, rising from 142 individuals to 801.

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This upward trend has continued into the current year, with statistics showing a rise to 976 arrests in 2025. Officials predict that the number could reach even higher levels in 2026. In just the first six months of the current year, Border Force officers arrested 600 air passenger couriers at UK airports, indicating that the volume of incoming drug shipments remains critically high.

Social Media Recruitment Tactics and Thailand Crackdown Measures

The NCA warns that organized crime groups typically approach potential couriers through social media platforms, offering them a 'free' holiday and spending money in exchange for transporting cannabis back to the UK. These criminals subsequently retrieve the drugs from the courier and distribute them to other offenders within the country.

Concurrently, Thai authorities have initiated a strict crackdown on cannabis smuggling operations within their borders. Individuals caught attempting to smuggle the drug now face fines of approximately £680 per kilogram. Given that the average haul equates to 26kg, offenders can be penalized with fines reaching up to £17,680. Failure to pay these fines results in a jail sentence of up to two years in Thailand.

Record Border Seizures and Recent High-Profile Drug Mule Cases

Border Force has reported that its cannabis seizures are at a record high, with a 50% increase in the last year alone. The conviction of Alec Chadwick and Riley Emerson-Chadwick follows a series of other high-profile arrests at British airports, underscoring the widespread nature of these trafficking attempts.

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Among the recent cases, Paige Crisp was jailed for more than two years for helping smuggle £13.8 million worth of cannabis in 22 suitcases. Additionally, Amy Jayne Durban was arrested at Heathrow Airport on July 6 with 51.2kg of cannabis, and teenager Noah Barker was sentenced to three years and eight months for a similar offense after being recruited on Snapchat.

Peter Jones, a senior investigating officer at the NCA, emphasized that there is no such thing as a free holiday when dealing with organized crime. He noted that couriers pay with criminal convictions and jail terms, while their actions fund the trafficking of other dangerous substances that have a toxic effect on communities across the UK.