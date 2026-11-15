Father and Daughter Turn £399k New-Build Into Award-Winning Tropical Paradise Through DIY and Dedication

Kerry and her retired engineer father Raymond transformed a standard new-build house in Newcastle into an award-winning luxury home. By leveraging Raymond's extensive DIY skills and Kerry's design vision, they created a tropical garden and luxurious interior on a budget. The project has gained social media fame, won uFurnish.com awards, and demonstrated how family involvement and creativity can yield stunning residential results.

In a remarkable display of creativity, resourcefulness, and family dedication, Kerry, a forty-one-year-old wedding content creator, has successfully transformed a standard new-build property into an award-winning luxury residence without breaking the bank.

Alongside her husband Amin, a thirty-nine-year-old teacher and musician, and their daughters Lyla, aged fifteen, and Heidi, aged six, the family moved from Gateshead to Newcastle to be closer to Kerry's parents. They purchased a new-build home for three hundred and sixty-nine thousand pounds and invested an additional thirty thousand pounds in developer upgrades.

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Father Raymond Transforms Concrete Shell

However, the true transformation began when Raymond, Kerry's seventy-one-year-old retired engineer father, stepped in to help convert the bare concrete shell, often referred to as a white box, into the luxurious hotel-inspired sanctuary of Kerry's dreams. Raymond, a Byker native with decades of experience in the NHS and engineering, undertook extensive DIY projects including tiling, laying floors, brick-laying, and electrical wiring.

His dedication was so profound that he installed wardrobes in the spare room merely twelve weeks after undergoing knee replacement surgery, proving that passion knows no age or physical limitation. The family's efforts have not only resulted in a beautiful home but also garnered significant attention on social media. Kerry shares the renovation journey on her Instagram account, House of Chi, which is named after their four chihuahuas, with a following of over sixteen thousand five hundred enthusiasts.

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The online fame has had amusing consequences for Raymond, who has been recognized in public, sent free tools, and even received his own discount codes. The digital world has also brought its own set of challenges, such as accusations of using artificial intelligence to generate images of their hot tub area.

Online Fame Brings Awards and Nicknames

To debunk these claims, Kerry had to post real photos of her father working, leading to the affectionate nickname Ray-I for him when people humorously suggested even he was AI-generated. Four years after starting the renovation, the couple's hard work has been recognized with two uFurnish.com Home Awards. They won the award for Best Bedroom last year for Heidi's room and this year for Best Entertaining Space, highlighting the versatility and aesthetic appeal of their home transformation.

The crowning achievement of their renovation is the garden, which Kerry successfully converted from a typical new-build mud pit into a tropical-style year-round entertainment space for less than fifteen hundred pounds. Inspired by a Caribbean holiday, she spent an entire summer analyzing sunlight patterns before designing the layout. Facing the challenge of Newcastle's harsh climate with temperatures dropping to minus nine degrees, she utilized hardy grasses and heavy clay-tolerant plants, accepting the reality that some tropical varieties would not survive.

The garden now features a hidden spa area behind the garage, an outdoor cinema, and a hot tub that has hosted everything from family gatherings to teenage raves and Halloween movie nights. The cost-effectiveness of the project is evident in the sourcing of materials; every paving slab was acquired for free from neighbors, the pergola and hot tub were gifts, and the outdoor cinema screen consists of a twelve-pound Ikea pull-down blind and a fifty-pound Amazon projector.

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Tropical Garden Creates Year Round Hub

With lighting that activates at four in the evening and heating elements for colder months, the space allows the family to extend their living area outdoors regardless of the season, creating a vibrant hub for community and celebration.