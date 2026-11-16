Father and daughter's dream hike at Zion National Park saved by strangers' kindness

What started as a frustrating weekend of disappointment became an unforgettable father-daughter adventure when the kindness of strangers helped them achieve their dream.

Strangers' kindness provided them extra permits for Angels Landing, fulfilling their dream. SPRINGDALE, Washington County — For some visitors, a trip toFor Jordan Phillips, a college student from Texas, it was about one particular hike.

"I wanted to hike Angels Landing," she said. "That's something that I've wanted to do for a little while, and I convinced my dad to take me to Utah. "A rocky start to a dream tripGetting there, however, became an adventure of its own. Their flight was delayed, causing them to miss a connecting flight in Denver.

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The next available flight wasn't until hours later. Then that flight was delayed, too. And delayed again.

"We only had the weekend, so we had a very short time to get in and get out," said Brent. "I wasn't sure this was going to happen. "But something Jordan said during those delays made the entire trip worthwhile before they ever reached Utah. "She's like, 'Dad, even if this is all it is, if we don't even leave Denver, I just want to thank you.

This has been great,'" Brent recalled.

"When a kid says that you're like, 'Listen, I'll fly the plane myself,'" Brent said. "Our families are super close, and I love my parents," she said. "They're awesome to hang out with. "No permit, no Angels Landing Angels Landing is one of Zion National Park's most recognizable hikes, known for its sweeping views, steep drop-offs and a narrow section of trail where hikers use chains to help navigate the exposed terrain.the chain section of the trail.

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"We did try, and we're like, OK, we'll just do the hike that leads up to Angels Landing anyways, and it's going to be great," said she. Once at Zion, they approached a park ranger to see whether there was any way they could make the hike happen.

"My daughter is so sweet-looking; who would send her away," he said with a laugh. "I'm sure this guy gets asked the same question a thousand times. He wasn't having it," said Brent. Her dad wasn't optimistic.

Instead, they followed the ranger's advice and headed toward another hike. Neither realized that the change in plans would lead them to exactly the opportunity they'd been hoping for. While hiking, Brent and Jordan encountered a woman who was alone. It was a small gesture, the kind of thing hikers do for one another every day.

Later, farther up the trail, they crossed paths with the woman again, who was with her hiking friends this time. As they talked, the subject of Angels Landing came up. The woman and her group had permits. And, remarkably, they had two extra permits they weren't going to use and offered them to Brent and Jordan.

Brent and Jordan Phillips with the group who gave them two permits for Angels Landing. After all the travel delays, the rejected permit application, and the disappointment of being turned away, the father and daughter suddenly had their chance. Jordan was going to hike Angels Landing after all.

"I was so glad that happened for her," said Brent, laughing. "I wasn't happy to do the hike. I didn't want to do the hike at all. But I was so happy for her.

"Brent also admitted he wasn't particularly prepared for the adventure. "I was dressed completely wrong. I had the wrong shoes. People were judging me the entire time and laughing at me and stuff," he said with his own laugh.

"But I tell you, getting up to the top, it was the most amazing feeling that I can't recommend enough to anybody. " For Jordan, watching her father tackle a difficult hike despite his reservations meant more than simply reaching the summit. "It's so cool that my dad, who doesn't like hiking, would take the weekend and do this pretty scary hike," she said. "It just showed his love and commitment.

It was awesome.

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" And for Brent, the experience became something he never expected. The scenery was spectacular, but he said the sense of accomplishment made it even better.

"It's not easy," Brent said. "And that's what you want. Easy things, you don't feel accomplished.

"People who had been strangers just hours earlier began to feel like friends. "It started raining when we got to the top," said Jordan with another laugh. "It just made it so much better! "Looking back, Brent and Jordan said the most memorable part of their trip wasn't simply getting to hike Angels Landing; it was the kindness that made the hike possible.

At a time when so much attention is focused on what divides people, Brent said the experience reminded him how much good there is in the world.

"Many times, we form our opinions just based on social media or the news or things like that," he said. "That's a very small percentage of what people are really like. "He recalled spending hours laughing with people they had only just met. "Because we took the effort to take the first step to talk to somebody, you are rewarded with seeing the beauty of them," he said.

"I think we're made to be in community, and talking to people makes it so much more fun," she said. "Getting to hear their stories and share a bit of yours, I think it's much more fulfilling. "She got to hike Angels Landing, meet new friends and share an unforgettable weekend with her father. But perhaps the biggest surprise came after they returned home.

The man who didn't like hiking, didn't like heights, and wasn't particularly excited about climbing Angels Landing had changed his mind about future adventures.

"As my daughter said, I don't like hikes," said Brent. "But I must tell you, in Utah, the beauty, the fun, I said to her after this trip, 'Hey, this is going to be our thing. We're going to do this again.

'"The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.