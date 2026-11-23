Videos of the pair being dragged away at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday have been widely shared online and sparked anti-ICE protests.

Video of the incident at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport shows passengers consoling a distressed woman after immigration officers dragged away at least one person. A father and daughter detained by masked immigration officers on an airport jet bridge in Seattle, causing chaos in front of other passengers, were heading to a family baptism ceremony in California, their lawyer said Sunday.

Other passengers boarding the Alaska Airlines flight at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday used their cellphones to film the father and daughter being detained by the officers, who were wearing unmarked jackets and khaki pants. The recordings were widely viewed on social media. The videos show the officers struggling with someone on the ground. The flight, bound for Los Angeles, was delayed.

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The father and daughter were traveling to attend a baptism ceremony in California and are seeking asylum in the U.S., where they have lived since 2015, their lawyer, Olia Catala, told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. They have no criminal record, Catala said.

“They’ve done everything correctly, and these are educated people,” Catala said of the father and daughter. “She went to college, to university, she worked for a nonprofit. No criminal history any of them. So it’s just heartbreaking.

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” Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement that its officers detained Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, an immigrant from Mexico who it said had overstayed his visa “in violation of our nation’s laws. ” During the confrontation, another passenger “hurled hot coffee on the officers,” the ICE statement said. That woman, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, was determined to be in the U.S. illegally from Mexico and to have also overstayed her visa, ICE said.

She could be charged with assaulting a federal officer. Mejia, in her mid-20s, had married a U.S. citizen and filed paperwork for adjustment of her status, her attorney said. Mejia’s husband was accompanying Mejia and her father when they were detained Saturday, Catala added. The husband was not detained, the attorney said.

She said Mejia was carrying a cup of coffee when the confrontation occurred.

“It was just a lot of commotion, and honestly, if somebody is running at you or charging at you and they’re not wearing a uniform, you don’t know who they are,” Catala said. “There was a lot of panic, chaos, not knowing what’s going on. ” “They just lunged forward.

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They didn’t identify themselves and then sort of hit this family from behind,” John Gaedeke, who was in line waiting to board the flight and filmed part of the confrontation on his cellphone, said of the officers. Gaedeke said passengers on the jet bridge were screaming or crying “because it was just so emotional, and just to see the pain and anguish and then the speed and violence with which it happened.

” Alaska Airlines said ICE officers gave no advance notice of the enforcement action, which occurred during a busy travel weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. ICE has stepped up arrests at airports since the summer, especially targeting people it says have overstayed visas. Alaska Airlines said it was working with the Port of Seattle, which manages the airport, to see if protocols were followed, and also that it has raised concerns “directly with the appropriate authorities.

” The Port of Seattle said in a statement that the arrest was distressing not only for the affected family but for other passengers, and that local authorities would “engage federal officials to understand more about what occurred. ” Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, said ICE’s tactics were “deeply un-American” and called for the agency’s abolition.

“The video is horrific and it is chilling,” Ferguson said at a news conference Saturday with labor leaders and local elected officials.