Fateful Eiffel Tower Encounter: How a Chance Elevator Ride Led to Love

A serendipitous meeting on the Eiffel Tower in 1989 sparked a lifelong romance between Anita Hansen from Denmark and Larry Brown from California. Discover how a chance encounter on a cloudy November day set the stage for their love story.

It wasn’t an obvious day to climb the Eiffel Tower . It was the end of November, 1989. Overcast and cold, with clouds obscuring the city. Anita Hansen, then in her early 20s, was studying French at college in Denmark. The university had arranged for Anita and her fellow students to spend a couple of days in Paris . It was definitely “not tourist season… dreary and cold and everything,” but Anita was unperturbed by the gray weather. She wanted to make the most of her time in Paris .

“The time that we had off — I felt the need to go out and explore,” she tells CNN Travel today. On her first afternoon off from classes, Anita persuaded a classmate to head up the Eiffel Tower. The two arranged to meet there, but her friend never showed up. “Of course, it’s before cell phones or anything like that,” she says. With no way of contacting her friend, Anita debated whether to call it a day and head back to her accommodation. Then she glanced up at the soaring tower, emblematic of the romance and possibility of Paris. “I thought, ‘I’m here. I’m just going to do it.’” So Anita started climbing the first set of stairs, then the second. She pulled her blue puffer jacket tighter around her as she ascended into the clouds, and it got progressively colder. Eventually, she got to the last stretch of the tower, which visitors have to ascend via elevator. The doors were just closing, but Anita spotted a gloved hand holding the door open for her. She hopped in and smiled, gratefully, at the other people in the elevator. They smiled back at her — three guys, probably a similar age to Anita. “One of them was Larry,” she says today. “So that’s where we met, on the elevator on the Eiffel Tower. That was the first time we saw each other.” A serendipitous elevator ride In November 1989, Larry Brown was a 21-year-old student at the University of California, Irvine. Feeling a little burned out and uninspired by his classes, Larry had spontaneously decided to travel to Paris, where a good friend of his, Scott, was studying. The goal, Larry tells CNN Travel today, was “removing myself” from the quotidian college life. It was all a bit of a cliche, Larry admits, but he found himself thinking: “What am I doing exactly, and how can I make sure that I feel more connected to what I’m doing?’” That’s how Larry ended up in the elevator riding to the top of the Eiffel Tower, with Scott and another friend from California, Tino, in tow. No one can quite remember who held the elevator for Anita. But Larry will never forget the moment she entered and he saw her for the first time. It definitely wasn’t “love at first sight,” says Larry. But their eyes met, and they smiled at each other. “I remember she was wearing a big, puffy blue jacket,” he recalls. As for Anita, she thought all three of the guys were “really kind” to hold the elevator for her. “That was nice of them, because, if not, I had to stand in the freezing cold and wait for the next one to come,” she says. “And we did exchange smiles, but we didn’t say anything because we didn’t know what language we all spoke — I might have assumed, maybe, that they were French.” On the top of the Eiffel Tower, the panoramic views were still impressive, despite the clouds and the gray of the day. Larry and Anita met eyes a few times as they circled the viewing platform. “I’m a fairly reserved guy,” says Larry. “I don’t mind being the person talking now… but I certainly wasn’t that person at 21.” Larry’s friend Scott was more outgoing, so as they stood picking out landmarks in the hazy Parisian skyline, Larry nudged Scott. “I said, ‘Scott, you need to go talk to her,’” recalls Larry. He gestured at Anita, who stood out in her blue coat, on the other side of the platform. Scott agreed. “And so he instigated conversation, and we talked,” recalls Larry. “She was really friendly.” All three guys, recalls Anita, were “easy to talk to.” In fact, once they started, they didn’t stop. The foursome admired the views together, talking about what brought them all to Paris, and kept talking as they started their descent back down. “We took the elevator ride and walked down together,” recalls Anita. At the bottom of the tower, they prepared to go their separate ways. But then the Americans mentioned that Tino, who was a musician, was performing a gig in an Irish pub the next day. “You should come,” the three guys said to Anita. “Bring your friends.” Anita promised to make it and persuade some of her classmates. “And then the following day, I convinced four of my friends to join at this pub, and the guys were all happy that there were five Danish girls there,” recalls Anita, laughing. It was a fun evening, and Larry and Anita found themselves standing side-by-side a couple of times, exchanging more words and more smiles. The following day, Larry, Scott, Tino and Anita met up again “to be tourists together,” as Anita puts it





