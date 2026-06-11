Fatboy Slim says 'triumph' with ex Zoe Ball is remaining good friends and parents

Fatboy Slim has said his 'triumph' with ex Zoe Ball is that they've remained really good friends and parents, but admitted it was 'a bit awkward at first'. The former couple tied the knot in 1999 but briefly separated after Zoe, 55, admitted to an affair with fellow DJ Daniel Peppe. However, they managed to patch things back up just three months later, until their divorce in 2016. Despite their separation, the pair have remained close friends and have always co-parented their children, Woody, 25, and Nelly, 16.

Fatboy Slim has said his triumph with ex Zoe Ball is that they've remained really good friends and parents, but admitted it was a bit awkward at first.

The former couple tied the knot in 1999 but briefly separated after Zoe, 55, admitted to an affair with fellow DJ Daniel Peppe. However, they managed to patch things back up just three months later, until their divorce in 2016. Despite their separation, the pair have remained close friends and have always co-parented their children, Woody, 25, and Nelly, 16.

Speaking to Davina McCall on her Begin Again podcast on Thursday, Norman revealed that their greatest achievement is how they've kept such a good relationship after their split - something he is proud of. He said: Going through it together was great because, Zoe is a really good teacher, she was really good, really measured and she's kept me really grounded to earth...

The former couple tied the knot in 1999 and ended their marriage in 2016 (pictured in 2015) Speaking to Davina McCall on her Begin Again podcast on Thursday, Norman revealed that their greatest achievement is how they've kept such a good relationship after their split - something he is proud of.

She is, and still is, we're still really good friends. Our triumph is to remain really good friends and parents, even though we're not a couple anymore... It was a bit awkward at first, but then we got this rhythm where... we're probably actually better than we were when we were a couple. He added: You sign on to be parents, that's for life.

You can sign up for marriage and you can get divorced. But you can never stop being parents. It comes a week after Zoe reunited with Norman and their bridesmaid daughter Nelly at her friend's wedding over the weekend. Taking to Instagram, Zoe shared a montage of sweet clips and photos from her PR guru friend's wedding.

For the occasion, the star looked incredible in a cream dress with a ruffle slit, while Norman looked dapper in a grey suit. Their daughter Nelly, who was a bridesmaid, donned a white maxi dress with a flower crown.

Meanwhile, the bride wowed in a strapless gown, with her magical day taking place at Parnham Park in Dorset. It comes a week after Zoe reunited with Norman and their bridesmaid daughter Nelly at her friend's wedding over the weekend (pictured Zoe and her daughter Nelly) The former Radio 2 star still has a close friendship with Norman and the two co-parent their children Woody, 25, and Nelly, 16 Alongside the post, Zoe penned: Congratulations Eva & James & Willow We love you so much.

The most perfect wedding celebration for our dear magic friends. Groomsmen, Bridesmaids & a few close folk to celebrate the Wedding. Last week, Zoe revealed that her daughter had moved in with her ex-husband Fatboy Slim as she confessed her house is now so quiet. On an episode of Jo Whiley and Zoe's Dig It podcast, the presenter contrasted Jo's busy household with her own, which has become noticeably quieter.

She said: Mine's so quiet, it's like ugh! It's less and less because Nel is based more at her dad's now because I think she's got to that point of Ah can I just be in one place? All of her GCSE revision notes are on the wall at her dads and it's just not having to move from house to house, so she's just spending more time there now.

The move, Zoe clarified, has been made easier by the fact that Norman lives nearby. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Zoe shared a montage of sweet clips and photos from her PR guru friend's wedding The bride wowed in a strapless gown, with her magical day taking place at Parnham Park in Dorset Alongside the post, Zoe penned: Congratulations Eva & James & Willow We love you so much. The most perfect wedding celebration for our dear magic friends.

Groomsmen, Bridesmaids & a few close folk to celebrate the Wedding. It's great because it's only around the corner and I can nip round at any time, which is great, and she can come here if she gets upset about anything like, Mum, I need you but it's less and less, she added. Last year, Woody revealed he had moved to Bristol, while his parents remain in their hometown of Brighton.

It comes after she spoke about the challenges of introducing new partners to her family, as she continues to enjoy her romance with a sexy new boyfriend. The Daily Mail revealed in January how Zoe has been dating BAFTA-winning production designer Mathieu Weekes, 49, for over a year - seven years after splitting from Norman.

In a recent episode of her Dig It podcast, Zoe admitted to her co-host Jo that she's made mistakes in past relationships and introduced boyfriends to her children too quickly





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Fatboy Slim Zoe Ball Ex-Partners Co-Parenting Good Friends

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