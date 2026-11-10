Fatboy Slim and PNAU Headline Sydney Mardi Gras 2027 Underground Party at Allianz Stadium

Fatboy Slim, PNAU, and ELKKA headline the March 6 Sydney Mardi Gras PARTY. The event transforms Allianz Stadium tunnels into a new dance venue for the 2027 festival.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras confirmed the headline performers for the 2027 festival on Tuesday, November 10, naming Fatboy Slim, PNAU, ELKKA, and Griffin Maxwell Brooks as the main attractions. This official announcement solidifies the star power behind the March 6 event, which will operate from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. in a historic new location. The 2027 HYPERBLOOM-themed celebrations will span from February 12 through March 7, setting the stage for the organization's upcoming milestone.

The 2027 festival marks a significant structural shift by utilizing the tunnels underneath Allianz Stadium as the primary dance venue for the first time. This subterranean site will feature three distinct stages, multiple dancefloors, and hidden spaces spread throughout the underground area. The unique location sits directly at the end of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade route, creating a direct and seamless transition from the parade into the official after-party.

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Fatboy Slim will lead the main room within the stadium tunnels, while the Australian electronic act PNAU is scheduled to perform a dedicated DJ set. ELKKA and Griffin Maxwell Brooks will also headline the bill, ensuring a diverse mix of international and local talent. The integration of these global superstars with local electronic pioneers highlights the festival's growing influence on global nightlife trends.

Sydney queer nightlife institutions GiRLTHING and FLASH are each curating a stage within the tunnels, highlighting the involvement of long-standing community organizations. The lineup also includes Cat & Calmell, who will perform a DJ set, alongside D. Tiffany, dameeeela, Jaguar, MikeQ, Kito, Stereogamous, Merve, Samantha Togni, Bitter Babe, and Woody Cook. Notably, Woody Cook, a DJ and producer in his own right, will appear on the same bill as his father, Fatboy Slim.

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The Mardi Gras Midnight Community Show will return above ground at the Allianz Stadium forecourt, featuring drag performers, dancers, and other artists tied to the festival's 2027 HYPERBLOOM theme. Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO Jesse Matheson stated that the new venue was designed to connect the energy of the parade directly with the party. Matheson described the event as a Mardi Gras PARTY unlike any other, emphasizing the unique opportunity to carry the parade's spirit into the depths of Allianz Stadium.

The return of the PARTY follows its absence from the 2026 festival and serves as a precursor to the 50th anniversary of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in 2028. The wider 2027 program will run for 24 days, offering a sustained period of cultural engagement for the community. The event is presented by Bizarro and Kicks Entertainment, ensuring professional production standards for the massive gathering.

Mardi Gras members and Allianz Stadium members already have access to tickets for the March 6 event, providing loyalty members with early entry. Public early access to tickets begins on November 12 at 11 a.m. AEDT, with general tickets going on sale the following day, November 13, at 11 a.m. AEDT. The precise timing of the sales is critical for attendees planning to purchase entry to the underground venue.

The integration of the Allianz Stadium tunnels represents a major shift in how the festival manages large-scale nightlife events. By utilizing the subterranean space, organizers can accommodate a higher volume of attendees while maintaining the immersive experience associated with the Mardi Gras PARTY. The combination of world-class headliners and unique venue choices underscores the festival's growing influence on global nightlife trends.