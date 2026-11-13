Fatal Van Crash in Pakistan Kills 11 in Gilgit-Baltistan

Eleven people died and three were injured when a passenger van plunged into a river in northern Pakistan. The accident occurred in the Gilgit-Baltistan region on Thursday night due to lost vehicle control.

Eleven individuals lost their lives and three others sustained injuries in a tragic transportation accident in northern Pakistan. The incident occurred on Thursday night when a passenger van departed from a mountainous roadway and fell into a river below. Local authorities confirmed the casualties shortly after the event took place, triggering an immediate emergency response from regional rescue teams.

Accident Details and Casualties

The crash unfolded on a steep road within the Gilgit-Baltistan region, an area known for its challenging terrain. Local police official Mohammad Afzal reported that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road. The van subsequently plunged into the river, resulting in immediate fatalities and trapping several passengers inside the wreckage.

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Rescue crews reached the site rapidly to begin recovery efforts. Operations continued into the early hours of Friday morning to retrieve all victims from the water. By Friday, authorities confirmed that all eleven bodies had been recovered. The three injured passengers were transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment and ongoing care.

Government Response and Official Reaction

Regional Chief Minister Amjad Hussain issued a formal statement expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy. He directed relevant authorities to provide the highest standard of medical care for the survivors. The government emphasized the need for immediate support for the families of those who perished in the accident.

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The Chief Minister also highlighted the urgent need for improved road safety measures in the region. Officials stated that a thorough investigation would be launched to determine the exact circumstances leading to the loss of vehicle control. This inquiry aims to prevent similar disasters on the region's hazardous routes.

Context of Road Safety Challenges

Motor vehicle accidents remain a frequent and deadly occurrence in Pakistan. Poor road conditions, particularly in mountainous areas, significantly contribute to the high rate of traffic fatalities. Inadequate enforcement of traffic laws and unsafe driving practices further exacerbate the dangers faced by motorists and passengers daily.

The Gilgit-Baltistan region presents unique logistical challenges due to its rugged geography. Narrow roads and steep drops are common features of the local infrastructure. These environmental factors make driving exceptionally risky, especially during adverse weather conditions or at night.

This latest incident underscores the persistent public safety concerns in northern Pakistan. Community leaders and government officials continue to call for better infrastructure maintenance and stricter traffic regulations. The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by travelers in remote and mountainous districts across the country.