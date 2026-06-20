Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash Closes East Sunrise Drive

A two-vehicle crash that occurred on East Sunrise Drive has turned out to be fatal, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. The crash involved a head-on collision between two SUVs, resulting in the death of one driver and injuries to the occupants of the other vehicle.

UPDATE The two-vehicle crash that closed East Sunrise Drive at North Via Zarzosa, east of North Craycroft Road, earlier today has turned out to be fatal, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department .

Deputies responded to the crash just before 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators say a head-on collision occurred east of the intersection between two SUVs, one carrying two people, the other carrying just the driver. An investigation found that the solely occupied SUV, headed westbound on Sunrise Drive, drifted left of center and struck the other SUV, which was traveling eastbound. The driver of the single-occupant vehicle has been identified as 27-year-old Leslie Gaytan Mendivil.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries. The two occupants of the other SUV, a 67-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man, were also hospitalized with injuries described as non-life-threatening. The investigation is ongoing. —————— East Sunrise Drive is closed at North Via Zarzosa, east of North Craycroft, due to a two-vehicle crash.

It is currently being investigated. Pima County Sheriff's Department advised drivers to find another route.





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Fatal Crash East Sunrise Drive Pima County Sheriff's Department Two-Vehicle Crash Head-On Collision

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