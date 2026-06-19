Fatal Train Collision Outside Bedford Leaves One Dead and Multiple Injured

A devastating train collision north of London resulted in one fatality and numerous injuries after two passenger trains crashed outside Bedford. The incident has led to major service cancellations and a full emergency response.

A major train collision occurred north of London on the afternoon of Friday, June 19, 2026, resulting in at least one fatality and multiple injuries.

The incident involved two passenger trains, both traveling south to London St. Pancras station, which collided outside the town of Bedford around 5:15 p.m. local time. The trains were identified as the 4:40 p.m. service from Corby to St. Pancras and the 3:50 p.m. service from Nottingham to St. Pancras, according to statements from East Midlands Railway.

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, deploying a substantial number of resources including an air ambulance and a hazardous incident team from the East of England Ambulance Service. Bedfordshire Police, along with local Fire and Rescue services, participated in the response, leading to the declaration of a major incident





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Train Collision Bedford London St. Pancras Emergency Services Fatal Accident

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