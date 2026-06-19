Fatal Train Collision Near Bedford Leaves One Dead and Scores Injured

A major train collision outside Bedford, England, involving two services heading to London St. Pancras, has resulted in one death and nearly ninety injuries. Emergency services, including an air ambulance, responded to the incident, which has disrupted rail travel in the region.

Emergency services responded to a serious train collision north of London on Friday evening, June 19, 2026. Two passenger trains, one traveling from Corby to London St. Pancras and the other from Nottingham to London St. Pancras , collided outside Bedford around 5:15 p.m. The incident resulted in at least one fatality and numerous injuries.

Police confirmed a major incident was declared and that they were working with Bedfordshire Police, local Fire and Rescue, and Ambulance Services. The East of England Ambulance Service reported that 11 people sustained very serious injuries, 22 were seriously injured, and 56 had minor injuries. A passenger, Peter Knapp, described being thrown forward by the impact, seeing smoke, and encountering passengers with broken legs and other injuries.

He managed to exit the train by squeezing through a gap in the doors. Photos and videos from the scene showed dozens of people, some bandaged, near emergency vehicles on a road parallel to the tracks. The RMT union expressed concern for injured staff and passengers. East Midlands Railway confirmed the two trains involved and announced the cancellation of all services to and from St. Pansas for the remainder of Friday, with uncertainty for Saturday's schedule





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Train Collision Bedford London St. Pancras Emergency Services Injury Fatality East Midlands Railway Rail Accident

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