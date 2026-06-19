Fatal Train Collision Near Bedford Claims Driver's Life and Injures Dozens

Two passenger trains collided north of London, resulting in one fatality and multiple serious injuries. Emergency services responded to the scene near Bedford after the southbound trains crashed, prompting a major incident declaration and travel disruption.

Emergency personnel responded to a significant rail incident north of London on Friday, June 19, 2026, after two trains collided outside Bedford . The collision involved a train traveling from Corby to London St. Pancras and another from Nottingham to London St. Pancras , both heading south.

The impact occurred around 5:15 p.m. according to rail tracking services. The crash resulted in the death of a train driver and serious injuries to numerous passengers. A major incident was declared, with a large-scale emergency response including an air ambulance and a hazardous incident team from the East of England Ambulance Service. Initial casualty figures from the ambulance service indicated 11 people with very serious injuries, 22 seriously injured, and 56 with minor injuries.

Peter Knapp, a passenger on the rear train, described being thrown forward into the seat in front, seeing smoke, hearing screams, and noticing many people with broken legs. He managed to squeeze out through a gap in the train doors. Photos and videos from the scene showed dozens of people, some injured and some apparently uninjured, standing near emergency vehicles on a road parallel to the tracks.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers confirmed the fatality was a driver and expressed concern. The operator, East Midlands Railway, identified the two services involved and announced the cancellation of all trains to and from St. Pancras for the remainder of Friday, with uncertainty about Saturday's schedule. The incident has raised significant concerns about rail safety and the circumstances leading to the collision, with investigations expected to follow





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Train Collision Bedford London St. Pancras Rail Accident Emergency Response Injuries Fatality East Midlands Railway RMT Union Passenger Account

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