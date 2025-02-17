Fatal Stabbing at Santa Monica Bar

A stabbing incident at The Bungalow in Santa Monica resulted in one death and one non-life-threatening injury. Police believe it was an isolated incident.

A stabbing at a popular Santa Monica bar early Saturday morning resulted in one fatality and one injury. The incident occurred at approximately 1:50 a.m. at The Bungalow , situated on Wilshire Boulevard at the Fairmont Miramar hotel in the 100 block. Upon arrival at the scene, Santa Monica Police Department officers discovered two individuals suffering from stab wounds. Both victims were transported to nearby hospitals.

Sadly, one victim, identified as a 31-year-old male from Anaheim, succumbed to his injuries. The second victim, whose identity is withheld, is currently receiving medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. According to preliminary investigations conducted by the police, the stabbing took place outside the hotel. Detectives are treating this as an isolated incident and believe it was not a random act of violence. However, information regarding the suspect and the motive behind the attack remains unavailable. No arrests have been made public at this time.Anyone with knowledge about the incident is urged to contact the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8427.





